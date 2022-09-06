The UN agency published its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant taken over by the Russians: “The current situation is unsustainable”

Rafael Grossi, Director of the International Atomic Energy Organization, after returning from the visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Tuesday for the establishment of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ukraine, occupied by Russia and the scene of fighting in recent weeks.

“The current situation is unsustainable”the UN atomic watchdog said in a report after sending a team to the plant last week.

The occupation of the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has raised fears of a nuclear disaster as both sides trade blame for bombing the site.

“There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means.”, the IAEA said.

“This can be achieved through the immediate establishment of a nuclear security protection zone,” added in his report.

“The IAEA recommends that shelling on and around the site stop immediately to prevent further damage to the plant and associated facilities.“, said.

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission (IAEA via REUTERS)

The UN agency sent a 14-person team to the site last week, including Raphael Grossito assess the situation in the plant.

At least two team members were to stay there permanently to ensure the safety of the facilities.

Russian troops took control of the site in early March and there have been repeated attacks in the surroundings.

Both Moscow and kyiv have denied responsibility.

The IAEA said on Saturday that the plant had been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and relied on a standby line.

This Tuesday, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir ZelenskyIn his nightly speech, he blamed Russia for attacking the nuclear power plant and causing the plant’s second shutdown in its entire history.

“I find very eloquent the fact that Russia is doing this right now, just before the conclusions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”he indicated, reiterating his call to strengthen sanctions against Russia and officially recognize this country as a terrorist state.

Measures against the risk of nuclear contamination

In the meantime, Ukraine prepares for the possibility of a nuclear accident and urged Russia to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the area near the nuclear power plant.

Employees work at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a visit by members of the IAEA mission) (IAEA)/Reuters)

“We are working to ensure that the emergency medical services system is profiled for these risks.”, declared to the digital media ZN.ua the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Health, Ihor Kuzin.

According to Ukraine’s leading medical doctor, the Ministry of Health has prepared 10% of its emergency teams throughout the country to “respond to chemical, biological, radiation or nuclear risks”.

Given that the attacks do not stop, Kuzin pointed out that Ukrainian authorities already supply potassium iodide “to those areas where it might be needed”and in particular, to the areas surrounding the nuclear plant, “which are currently at greater risk”, and foresee measures to initiate an eventual evacuation.

In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchukdemanded that Russia open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of women and children from the areas surrounding the plant.

