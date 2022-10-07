The UN approved the appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate human rights abuses in Russia

General view of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Members of the UN Human Rights Council approved a draft resolution to appoint a special rapporteur to investigate the abuses committed by Vladimir Putin in Russia.

The project had 17 adhesions, among them those of Argentina and Paraguaywhile there was six votes againstposition they took Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela, y 24 abstentionsoption chosen by Brazil, Mexico and Honduras.

The other countries that rejected the project were China, Kazakhstan and Eritrea.

The resolution was endorsed with 17 votes in favor, while there were six against and 24 abstentions

The initiative was presented by the countries of the European Union, supported by the United States, Ukraine and others, who justified it by the total absence of internal mechanisms for the defense of human rights independent of power.

They also said that Russia’s recent departure from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights leaves the citizens of this country without the possibility of resorting to any international or regional instance of justice to achieve respect for their human rights, if they are denied in national courts.

According to the text to which the news agency has had access Efethe rapporteur, during a mandate of 12 monthsyou should check the human rights situation in Russia and report its conclusions in the sessions that within a year will be held by both the Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls for a protest against the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP/File

The draft also requires Russia to grant “unimpeded access” to the country for the expertso that you can meet with concerned actors, including civil society leaders.

is the first approved resolution of the Human Rights Council that will deal with the internal situation in Russiaalthough this year this body made up of 47 countries voted in favor of investigating human rights violations by the Russian Armed Forces during the current invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was expelled this year from the Council, which has 12 European countries in its composition, including Ukraine, as well as the United States, China, Cuba and Venezuela.

In 16 years of operation of the Council, it has only rejected one motion for a resolution, the one that last year called for the renewal of the UN group of experts for Yemen, something that the NGO DefendDefenders he blamed pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on African members, who overwhelmingly voted against.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

With the help of six Latin American governments, China avoided the UN debate on abuses in Xinjiang

Putin was confronted by a member of his inner circle about how he manages the invasion of Ukraine

The United States said it was prepared to seek a diplomatic solution with Russia to the conflict in Ukraine