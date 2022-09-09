The UN approved the appointment of Austrian Volker Turk as High Commissioner for Human Rights

Volker Türk and Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

The appointment of the Austrian Volker Turk as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He had been nominated for the post by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Turk, who worked in Guterres’ office as Under-Secretary-General for Policy, She will succeed Chilean Michelle Bachelet, whose mandate ended on August 31..

The High Commissioner plays a key role in denouncing the decline in freedoms at a time when autocracies are gaining influence at the cost of democracy.

Turk’s most immediate challenge in office will be dealing with the follow-up to a report on China’s Xinjiang region released by his predecessor minutes before his departure.. The report concludes that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity. China strongly denies any abuse in Xinjiang.

The 57-year-old Austrian, who has worked in the UN system for more than three decades, worked closely with Guterres when he headed the UN refugee agency.

Human rights groups have been calling for the next High Commissioner for Human Rights to have brave enough to stand up to even the most powerful countries and denounce violations. “The stakes have never been higher,” International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) program director Sarah Brooks said in a statement.

For its part, Human Rights Watch said in a statement that it expects Turk to be a “outspoken and principled advocate” for “all victims of abuse around the world.” “The new High Commissioner will have a lot of work to do to combat a difficult human rights environment around the world,” explained HRW Executive Director Tirana Hassan, adding that he is facing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, in Ukraine and in Ethiopia o to racism in the United States.

Bachelet announced in June that she would not aspire to a second term, for which she left the position she had held for four years on August 31, after publishing a controversial report on the human rights of the Uyghur minority in the Chinese region of Xinjiang for the one who received pressure, as he denounced.

With information from Europa Press

Keep reading:

The UN denounced the Chinese regime for gross human rights violations against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region

Human rights violations in Xinjiang: Guterres urged China to release all arbitrarily detained

The UN affirms that humanity went back 5 years due to COVID-19 and other global crises

Pedro Castillo asks Congress for authorization to travel to the United States and attend the UN General Assembly