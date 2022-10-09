The UN asked to urgently discuss sending an international military force to Haiti

A man holds a pot and a spoon during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called this Sunday to urgently discuss the request of the Government of Haiti for the deployment of an international force in the country and proposed to the Security Council possible formulas to provide security support to the Caribbean nation.

The poorest country in the Americas is experiencing riots, looting, demonstrations and an alarming resurgence of cholera. In addition, the violence of the armed gangs has become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of displaced persons.

“The secretary-general remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, which is facing a cholera outbreak amid a dramatic deterioration in the security situation that has brought the country to a standstill,” Guterres spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement. release.

Therefore, the head of the United Nations asks the international community, including the members of the Security Council, that they consider as soon as possible the request of the Haitian authorities for “the immediate deployment of a specialized international armed force to respond to the humanitarian crisis”.

That force can be responsible, among other things, for “ensuring the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical products from the main ports and airports to communities and health facilities,” the spokesman recalled.

Dujarric said Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council on Sunday “with options for enhanced security support to Haiti.”

The Haitian government agreed on Thursday to ask its partners for support for the deployment of that force in order to deal with the serious situation the country lives, where armed gangs have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and have blocked the main oil terminal.

The UN stressed this Sunday that the blockade of that terminal has paralyzed critical services necessary to prevent a rapid spread of cholera, including the distribution of drinking water. “Once again, the most vulnerable sectors of the Haitian population are the most affected. The priority must be saving lives,” Dujarric said.

A burning barricade during protests over rising fuel prices and crime, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on September 14, 2022 (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

This situation, adds the government resolution, is due, among other causes, to “the insecurity resulting from the criminal actions of armed gangs and their sponsors”. The aim is thus to achieve “quickly a climate of security that allows for an effective fight against cholera, favoring the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods and the reopening of schools”, details the text.

The Council of Ministers adopted this decision in an extraordinary session “alarmed by the risk of a major humanitarian crisis due to the sudden resurgence of cholera, added to the accelerated deterioration of the security situation throughout the national territory”. In addition, they noted, blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs it has “catastrophic consequences on the operation of hospitals, forced to close their doors,” and on “the availability of drinking water.”

The Council of Ministers considers it “imperative” to resume activity to “avoid complete suffocation of the economy” and wishes that “a climate conducive to the organization of free, transparent and inclusive elections” be achieved.

An armed man stands near a burnt-out car during protests over rising fuel prices and crime as inflation soars to its highest level in a decade, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

Haiti has been immersed in an acute fuel shortage for weeks which, in addition to driving up prices on the black market, has forced the closure or suspension of hospital services, banks and all kinds of companies, including water treatment plants, at a time in that it is necessary to prevent the spread of cholera.

To this is added the violence of the armed gangs that have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of displacedand some anti-government demonstrations marked by looting, especially after the government’s announcement to increase the price of oil derivatives.

The social, economic and security crisis that Haiti has been suffering for years was aggravated by the assassination, in July 2021, of then President Jovenel Moise.

The United Nations deployed a peacekeeping operation in Haiti between 2004 and 2017 (Minustah), which was replaced by a much more limited operation focused on supporting the development of the country’s Police until 2019 and then by a political and advisory mission to the institutions.

The UN presence has been the subject of much criticism in Haiti, among other things, considering that the serious cholera epidemic that began shortly after the 2010 earthquake had its origin in a dumping of fecal waste into a river by blue helmets.

The full order published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, Le Moniteur:

