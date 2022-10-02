The UN atomic agency confirmed that Russia arrested the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA confirmed the arrest under Russian command of the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and highlighted the “significant” impact on the safety of the plant (REUTERS)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed this Saturday “temporary detention” of Ihor Murashowthe temporary director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Following the complaint made by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Agency contacted the “competent authorities” – in apparent reference to Russia – and was informed that Murashov “is temporarily detained,” it said in a statement.

The Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossiadded that, according to their nuclear security and protection mandate, they expect a quick and satisfactory resolution of the matter.

In turn, the statement highlights that this arrest ihas a “very significant” impact on nuclear safety and security of the central, which is occupied by Russian troops since March.

“The detention of a member of the staff of the plant is a source of serious concern, also because of its psychological impact and its pressure on the rest of the staff, which is detrimental to nuclear safety”, Grossi continued.

“Their absence from work also has an immediate and serious impact on decision-making to ensure the safety and security of the plant”explained the general director, who stressed his hope that Murashov will be released soon and can resume his duties at the plant.

Ukraine had denounced hours before that Ihor Mursahov was intercepted on Friday at around 4:00 p.m. local time by a Kremlin patrol while he was on his way to the plant in his private vehicle.

Hours prior to the agency’s confirmation, the Ukrainian state energy operator, Energoatomhad accused the Russian army of arrest the man during the afternoon of Friday, when he was going to the central in his private car.

Your manager, Petro Kotinalso denounced that “he was intercepted, detained by force” and that “he was blindfolded and there is no information about his whereabouts or his fate”.

“I demand that the Russian military, which controls the nuclear power plant, and the employees of (the Russian operator) Rosatom, who are also illegally in our facility, stop acts of nuclear terrorism against the management and staff of the nuclear power plant, immediately release to the head of the plant and return him to his official duties to maintain the safe operation of the plant,” he added.

The delicate situation of the Zaporizhzhia plant

The nuclear plant has been under the command of Russian troops since March and is one of the main theaters of hostilities between the Kremlin and Ukraine.

These facts only aggravate the scenario since it is about Europe’s largest plantwhich implies a great danger for the entire region in the event of an accident.

The nuclear power plant is under Russian occupation and is one of the main scenes of hostilities between the Kremlin and Ukraine (REUTERS)

This Saturday, IAEA experts present there reported several explosions which are assumed to have been caused by land mines. However, they did not cause any direct impact on the safety systems in the plant.

These facts have led Grossi to initiate “real negotiations” with the delegations of both countries in order to establish a protection zone around the plant and prevent the situation from “further deteriorating”.

In addition to the meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, which took place during the UN General Assembly in New York, the director would have planned a site visit next weekas reported by the Agency on its Twitter account.

“We cannot afford to wait for something catastrophic to happen. As long as the bombing continues, the risks are enormous. We must act quickly,” he stated at the time.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Ukraine accused Russia of a new bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Atomic Energy Agency began negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to establish a protection zone in Zaporizhzhia

Joe Biden denounced Putin’s nuclear threats against the West to the UN Assembly