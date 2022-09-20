The UN concluded that the intelligence services of the Maduro dictatorship systematically committed crimes against humanity

The Sebin is one of the organizations identified for crimes against humanity in Venezuela (Reuters)

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFMV) presented its third annual report on Tuesday, which focused on the crimes against humanity committed by the intelligence services that respond to dictator Nicolás Maduro, and the human rights situation in the Orinoco Mining Arc region and other areas of the Bolivar state. The researchers concluded that The torture perpetrated by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) were not isolated acts, but part of a “machinery” and “a government plan to repress dissent,” which was ” orchestrated” by Maduro.

The overwhelming report, to which he had access Infobaeconcludes that the intelligence agencies of the Venezuelan civil and military state function as well-coordinated structures “in the execution of a plan orchestrated at the highest levels of government to repress dissent through crimes against humanity.”

In this sense, the UN investigators detail the functions and contributions of various officials of the Chavista regime at the different levels of the chains of command within the intelligence agencies.

“Our investigations and analyzes show that the Venezuelan State relies on the intelligence services and their agents to repress dissent in the country. In doing so, serious crimes and human rights violations are being committed, including acts of torture and sexual violence,” he said. Martha Valiñaspresident of the UN Mission, who also urged the Chavista authorities to investigate these cases.

“These practices must cease immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.

The UN Mission visited the border with Venezuela in July this year



In its previous reports, the Mission had already highlighted the significant role of the two military and civilian intelligence services of the Chavista regime, in particular the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), in the commission of human rights violations since 2014.

This report offers “a more detailed understanding of the role played by people at different levels in the chains of command of both organizations in the execution of a plan orchestrated by President Nicolás Maduro and other high-level individuals to repress opposition to the Government, including by committing extremely serious acts of torture amounting to crimes against humanity.”

The Mission was able to document 122 cases of victims who were subjected to “torture, sexual violence, and/or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” perpetrated by DGCIM agents. These cases of torture were carried out at the headquarters of the intelligence agency in Boleíta (Caracas), “and in a network of undercover detention centers throughout the country.”

The SEBIN, for its part, perpetrated acts of torture and mistreatment against detainees -among them opposition politicians, journalists, demonstrators and human rights activists- mainly in the El Helicoide detention center in Caracas.

Human rights violations perpetrated by state agents and paramilitary groups are carried out by order of the dictator Maduro

The UN Mission has investigated at least 51 cases since 2014, and its latest report details how the orders “were given by individuals at the highest political levels to lower-ranking officials.”

The document, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council, concludes that the SEBIN and the DGCIM “made extensive use of sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate their detainees.”

During a virtual conference, in which this media outlet participated, Valiñas remarked that these State agencies “They were part of a machinery orchestrated by the Maduro government to repress dissent”: “The DGCIM and the Sebin were part of a machinery designed and executed to comply with the government’s plan to repress dissent. This plan was drawn up by Nicolás Maduro and supported by other high-ranking officials.”

He also detailed that “Both the DGCIM and the Sebin have a director who reports directly to the Presidency.”

In the case of Sebin, the report indicates that the current director general, Gustavo Enrique Gonzalezto the director of the Helicoide between 2014 and 2018, Carlos Alberto Calderon; already his number two in that period, Ronny Gonzalez. In the DGCIM, meanwhile, the general director is mentioned Ivan Rafael Hernandezalready former managers of different levels of the body: Rafael Antonio Franco, Hannover Esteban Guerrero and Alexander Enrique Granko.

All of them, however, acted on direct orders from Maduro and, in the case of Sebin, also from Diosdado Cabello.

In addition, the investigators indicated that the Chavista authorities did not hold accountable the authors of these crimes against humanity, nor did they provide any reparation to the victims, despite the judicial reforms announced in 2021 by the Maduro dictatorship. According to the Mission, these changes “have not solved the lack of independence and impartiality of the justice system.”

“The violations and crimes of SEBIN and the DGCIM continue to this day. The same structures, dynamics, and practices are maintained, while relevant officials continue to work for the agencies, and in some cases have even been promoted,” the Mission stated in its third report.

The investigator Francisco Cox He maintained during the conference that these human rights abuses “were carried out in a climate of total impunity” and considered that “all the perpetrators” of the violations “must be investigated.”

As revealed by Valiñas, the authorities of the regime, including the dictator Maduro, “did not respond” to the queries and calls from the mission. In this sense, he urged the international community to continue closely monitoring the evolution of events in Venezuela.

The Orinoco Mining Arc is heavily militarized by agents of the Venezuelan Army (Meridith Kohut/Bloomberg)

Exploitation in the Orinoco Mining Arc

In 2016, the Maduro dictatorship established that region as a “National Strategic Development Zone” with the aim of expanding its control over the extraction of gold and other strategic resources, mainly in the southern state of Bolívar.

Since then, The area is heavily militarized and managed by the Venezuelan Armed Forces, which have the cooperation of armed criminal groups -among them dissidents of the Colombian guerrillas of the FARC and the ELN- to carry out the control of mines and the populations local.

Among the human rights violations perpetrated by the Venezuelan Army and irregular groups, the UN Mission was able to document the illegal deprivation of life, disappearances, extortion, corporal punishment, and sexual and gender-based violence.

“Not only have the authorities failed to prevent or investigate these abuses, but the Mission has received information indicating collusion between the state and ANS agents in some parts of Bolívar state,” the independent investigators noted.

In the municipality of Gran Sabana, in the south of Bolívar state, the Mission also documented attacks and violations against indigenous populations.

FARC and ELN dissidents cooperate with the Venezuelan Army in the exploitation of the Orinoco Mining Arc, in Bolívar state

“The situation in Bolívar state and other mining areas is deeply worrying. Local populations, including indigenous peoples, are caught up in the violent battle between the state and armed criminal groups for control of the gold. Our report highlights the need to continue investigating this region, which, paradoxically, is an almost forgotten area of ​​the country that, at the same time, generates large amounts of legal and illegal wealth from minerals,” he said. Patricia Tappatá Valdezmember of the FFMV.

“The Arco Minero created opportunities for individuals close to the government to have access to wealth, including gold production,” added Valiñas.

In this way, the UN Mission, established in September 2019 by the United Nations Human Rights Council, once again concludes that brutal crimes against humanity have been committed in Venezuela since Maduro came to power.

In September 2020, the Mission presented its first report detailing the cases of extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment perpetrated by state agents since 2014. In the second report, it presented a A year later, the experts focused their investigation on the justice system’s response to these human rights violations.

“Venezuela continues to go through a deep humanitarian crisis”asserted Tappatá during the conference this Tuesday.

The report of the UN Mission in Venezuela:

