The UN demanded a prompt and impartial investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini while in detention in Iran.

Protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

The UN expressed concern on Tuesday about the violence of the Iranian authorities’ crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested by the morality police.

“The United Nations Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al Nashif today (Tuesday) expressed his concern over the death of Mahsa Amini during his detention (arrested by the morality police), and for the violent reaction of the Iranian security forces to the demonstrations that followed”, underlines a statement from the Office.

“The tragic death of Mahsa Amini and the allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly investigated, impartial and effective by an independent competent authority that ensures that his family has access to justice and the truth”, highlighted Al Nashif.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the United Nations Office, Nada Al-Nashif



According to a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner, Ravina Shamdasani, “between two and five people died, according to some reports” during the demonstrations to protest the death of the young womanwhich take place in various cities across the country, including the capital Tehran.

He stressed that the police had “fired live ammunition” and had used tear gas.

Al Nashif also noted that compulsory veiling laws remain a concern in Iran, where appearing in public without a hijab is punishable by imprisonment.

Mahsa Amini, 22, originally from the Kurdistan region (northwest), was arrested last week while visiting her family in Tehran.

He died Friday in hospital after three days in a coma.

The young Iranian Mahsa Amini

According to the Iranian authorities, the young woman died of natural causes, but according to information released by the Office of the High Commissioner, she was violently beaten on the head and against a morale police vehicle.

An Iranian parliamentarian, in an unusual position, criticized the “morality police” whose actions are controversial. “The Gasht e Ershad (morale patrol) does not achieve any results except causing damage to the country,” MP Jalal Rashidi Koochi told the news agency. ISNA.

“Do the people who are led by this unit to these explanation sessions regain consciousness and repent when they leave?” the congressman asks.

“Women, life and freedom” chanted a group of protesters at Tehran University over Amini’s death on Sunday, the Iranian news website reported. Ruydad 24.

Videos shared on social networks by Iranian journalists showed several dozen young people marching in the capital’s university, singing protest songs. Other videos shared by netizens showed more protests, but their authenticity has not been verified.

The Iranian authorities confirmed the recent protests during the burial, where there were repression, detainees and wounded. “At the funeral of Mahsa Amini no one was killed and there were only a few minor injuries”, the deputy of Saghez Behzad Rahimi clarified to the Iranian media. According to him, a wounded man “was hospitalized at the Saqez Hospital after being hit in the intestines by bullets.”

The Kurdish rights group Hengaw said, however, that 33 people were injured in Saqez.

The politician claimed that the security forces used “shot” in the protests caused by “opportunists”.

In the protests at the funeral, many women removed their veils in defiance and protest.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Fury grows and protests against the Iranian regime continue over the death of a young woman detained for improperly wearing the Islamic veil

Shocking protests against the Iranian regime: women took off their veils shouting slogans against the ayatollah after the death of the young Mahsa Amini

The Iranian regime repressed with tear gas protesters who demanded to investigate the death of the young woman detained by the Moral Police