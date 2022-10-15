The UN denounced that the abuse of pesticides in Paraguay “is poisoning the country”

A soybean field in Field 9, Caaguazú, 250 km south of Asuncion (REUTERS/Stringer/Archive)

The United Nations special rapporteur on toxic substances and human rights, Mark Orellanadenounced this Friday that the “excessive use” of agrochemicals in Paraguay “is poisoning the country”and affecting the life and health of its citizens, since pesticide control laws are not complied with.

After visiting the country Orella has warned of the consequences of the agro-industrial production model favored by the Paraguayan State.

The international observer understands that its use has victimized peasant communities due to the incessant increase in aerial and ground spraying of dangerous pesticides.

In addition, he highlighted that pesticides are one of the main challenges that the South American country faces not only in environmental matters, but also in the field of human rights, for which it has recalled that its use is not necessary to carry out quality harvests.

“I would like to emphasize, as several special rapporteurs have repeatedly done, that it is a myth that pesticides are necessary to feed the world. It is worrying to see the undue influence of companies in public policy on agrochemicals in Paraguay,” the expert said in a statement.

Orella also stressed that the concentration of land in a few hands and the consequent exclusion of large segments of the population has aggravated the situation in the country.

It has also called on the State to ratify the Escazu Agreement on environmental rights and apply the provisions of the opinions of the Human Rights Committee on the cases of Campo Agua’e and Colonia Yerutí.

Mario Abdo, President of Paraguay (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File)

Hazardous waste, deforestation and mining

In addition, it revealed that despite the approval, in 2004, of a law known as ‘Zero’ deforestationsatellite mapping shows that from 2006 to 2016 an average of 60 hectares per day was deforested, a phenomenon that occurred “in a context of territorial inequity and illegally granted land” during the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989).

On the other hand, he expressed concern that the country “does not have a definition or classification of hazardous wastenor with actual reports of hazardous waste generation”.

Specifically, it stated that in 2017 the National University of Asunción detected methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) -used as an oxygenating agent in gasoline- in an aquifer that supplies the approximately three million inhabitants of the Asunción metropolitan area, and demanded “measures urgent” to avoid contamination with that substance.

He also exhibited the “serious impacts” caused by the use of mercury and cyanide in gold mining in the district of Paso Yobái, in the department of Guirá (south), where, he stated, “high levels of mercury contamination have been revealed in fish in streams and in mine workers”.

Finally, the rapporteur, who will present his final report to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2023, recommended that the State ratify “Without delay” the Escazú Agreement.

In this regard, he considered “alarming” the information on violations against human rights defenders and the “use of criminal law” to repress protest and social articulation.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Denis Lichi, president of the state-owned Petróleos Paraguayos, resigned

The Peña-Alliana duet heads the officialdom internal for the presidential races in Paraguay