The UN General Assembly condemned the “illegal referendums” promoted by Russia to seize Ukrainian territories

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

The UN General Assembly approved this Wednesday by overwhelming majority a resolution condemning the illegal annexation” by Russia from four Ukrainian territories, inflicting a new diplomatic defeat to Moscow that he had vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council at the end of September.

The resolution, presented by Albania and Ukraine itself, and co-sponsored by some seventy countries, was approved by 143 votes in favour, five against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria) and 35 abstentions, among them, China, Bolivia, Algeria, Pakistan, Honduras or Mali.

The resolution, titled “Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Upholding the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” states that “acts illicit”, referring to the referendums that Russia held in Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia, from September 23 to 27 last, “They have no validity and do not serve to modify in any way the status of these regions in Ukraine.”

The Russian representative, Vassily Nebenzia (REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

In this sense, it “urges” the States, international organizations and specialized agencies of the UN to “do not recognize no modification of the status” of these regions and “demands” Russia to “plaster immediately and unconditionally its decisions” since “they constitute a violation of territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine and are incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

It also asks him “to withdraw immediately, completely and unconditionally all his military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

During two days of speeches at the assembly’s special emergency session on Ukraine, speaker after speaker accused Russia of violating the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter: respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member nations of the UN.

Monitors show the result of the vote (REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

Before the vote, the United States ambassador to the body, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that when the UN was created on the ashes of World War II, it was conceived under one concept: “that no country would ever again be allowed to take another’s territory by force.”

He declared that the facts were clear, that a permanent member with veto power in the United Nations Security Council had tried to annex his neighbor’s territory by force, and called on all countries to condemn Russia for the annexations.

A key point for the Western countries that supported the resolution was how many countries would support it, and the result exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

This is the third loss that the international community inflicts on Russia at the UN since it invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In the two previous General Assembly resolutions against the Russian invasion, 141 and 140 countries voted in favor, 5 against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria) and 35 and 38 abstained, including China, respectively. .

Despite the tiredness that many countries in the South had shown that the conflict in Ukraine dominates the international agenda, leaving aside other problems of vital importance to them, the European Union, the main supporter of the resolution, and the United States, have scored a new diplomatic victory against Russia, which remains isolated in its war.

(With information from AFP and AP)

Keep reading:

The US and its allies promote a new air defense system for Ukraine and will send more military aid

NATO chief said bolstering Ukraine’s air defense is a ‘top priority’

Russia hid a prisoner exchange with Ukraine and criticism grows for hiding what happens in the war

The Argentine who heads the Atomic Energy Agency told details of his meeting with Putin