The UN made a call for peace for the match between America and Pumas

America and Pumas They will face each other in the 63rd edition in short tournaments for sports supremacy in Mexico City. The Classic Capitalino For a long time it has been characterized as one of the games that arouses the most passionate passions in Mexican soccer.

However, on repeated occasions, the confrontation has also moved to the stands with the fans of both capital teams and that is why, within the framework of the International Day of Nonviolence, the United Nations (UN) He launched a call on his social networks, in which both teams are asked to keep the peace on and off the pitch.

In the message with the special request, he was presented with an image of the mascots of both teams united in a hug.

“Sport has the power to change the world and is a powerful tool to achieve peace. This Sunday at the Azteca Stadium we will enjoy the match between Club América and Pumas in an atmosphere of peace and respect ”, highlighted the HIM-HER-IT in their networks.

The International Day Against Nonviolence It is celebrated on October 2, since it is the same day that he was born Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most important personages for the pacification of the world in century XX.

Despite the sanitary measures that are maintained within the Mexican capital, both hobbies have made calls through their social networks to carry out the traditional caravans, especially those of the America, where a large number of fans gather and parade on Calzada de Tlalpan until the Aztec stadium prior to the capital duel.

America will seek to maintain the general leadership of the competition to be able to directly classify the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla. After the break for the date FIFA, you will have a tight schedule where you will see the faces with Santos, Tigres, Cruz Azul, San Luis and Monterrey.

On the other hand, Pumas has to keep looking for points to contend for one of the 12 places to enter the zone of repechage. Today it remains in the penultimate position of the general table.

The game will take place this Sunday with a total limit of fans inside the stands of the Aztec stadium. The health authorities have allowed the Colossus of Santa Úrsula keep its operations at 75 percent of its total capacity, because the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City remains in a yellow status.

During the National Classic, the Azteca Stadium opened its doors for the same capacity of fans, because before that, they were under a capacity of 30 percent of the total. The Concrete Giant it has space for 87,000 fans in total.

The last duel between these two teams that had an audience in the stands took place on March 5, 2020. The dispute took place in the CU Stadium with a total capacity. In this match, America snatched the three points in dispute during the last gasps of the match.

The duel ended with a score of 3-3 and the scorers were Nicolás Freire, Ignacio Malcorra and Juan Ignacio Dinneno by Pumas; Leonardo Suárez, Federico Viñas and Henry Martín on the side of America.

