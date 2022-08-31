The UN mission in Ukraine asked for unlimited access to the Zaporizhzhia plant under Russian control to “avoid a nuclear accident”

Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with journalists upon arrival in the Zaporizhzhia region (Reuters)

The delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wants to “avoid a nuclear accident” at the Ukrainian plant in Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Russian troops, declared its director, Rafael Grossi, on Wednesday, upon arriving in the region where the plant is located. .

“It is a mission that seeks to avoid a nuclear accident and preserve this important nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe”, Grossi told reporters in the city of Zaporizhzhia, located about 50 kilometers from the plant.

With a team finally on the way in a convoy of UN-marked vans and SUVs, Rafael Grossi, the agency’s chief, said he was well aware of the implications of the unprecedented mission.

“We’re going to a war zone. We’re going to occupied territory”, he said leaving kyiv early Wednesday.

He added that he had received “explicit guarantees” from Russia that the 14 experts could carry out their work. The mission is expected to last several days..

But already faced some difficulties without the collaboration of the occupying authorities. According to the Moscow-appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balitski, there are approximately 200 cars on the roads leaving the territory for kyiv, so the IAEA mission “will have to wait like everyone else”, according to the news agency TASS.

The mission left early from kyiv (Reuters)

Other officials from the regional administration designated by the Kremlin have expressed their views along these lines, such as Vladimir Rogov, who explained that members of the IAEA they will not be provided with “special passes” to speed up the processas collected Kommersant.

By Wednesday afternoon, the UN team had arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia, some 120 kilometers by road from the plant, according to Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear energy agency.

The world watched the progress of the mission with anxiety. The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, renewed his call to Russia to fully demilitarize the area surrounding the plant. “They are playing. They are playing with nuclear security,” Borrell said. “We cannot play war in the vicinity of a site like this.”

While the inspectors were en route, Russian-backed local authorities accused Ukrainian forces of repeatedly shelling the plant’s grounds and the city where it is located, Enerhodar. They said the drone strikes hit the plant’s administration building and training center.

Experts from the UN nuclear agency

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration of the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, across the Dnieper River, countered that the attacks were carried out by the Russians in a attempt to make Ukraine look guilty.

kyiv seeks international help to regain control of the area.

“We believe that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to the control of the Ukrainian government by the end of the year,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

On the other hand, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko, has specified that a “permanent” stay of the IAEA mission is not ruled out. “The arrival of the mission will allow us to realistically assess the situation and dispel those falsifications that Ukraine and the West are actively spreading,” he explained.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe. It has a net power of 9,500 megawatts and had more than 10,000 employees before the war began. The plant was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

