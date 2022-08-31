The UN mission will arrive on Thursday at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia

Two United Nations vehicles, in which several IAEA members, drive to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in central kyiv, Ukraine, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have access on Thursday to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhiaoccupied by the Russians, where it will try to establish “a permanent presence”, indicated its general director Raphael Grossi.

“We prepare for the real work that begins tomorrow”Grossi declared this Wednesday. “We’re going to try to establish a permanent agency presence from then on.”

The UN convoy, which has about twenty vehicles, half of which have the inscription “UN” (United Nations), and an ambulance, entered the city on Wednesday afternoon, according to AFP journalists on the spot. Zaporizhzhia is located about 120 km from this plant, the largest in Europe.

Big arrived in kyiv on Monday at the head of a team of 13 peopleexplained that they will spend “a few days” on the spot and report back on their findings.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky met in kyiv on Tuesday with the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that is due to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, occupied by Russian troops.

The nuclear power plant has been in the hands of Russia since March. which, according to kyiv, would have deployed hundreds of soldiers and stored ammunition in its facilities.

Initially, Ukraine feared that an IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia would legitimize the Russian occupation of the placebut later backed the mission if the team departed from territory under his control.

This implied that the inspectors had to cross the front line with security guarantees from both sides.

In his usual evening address, the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky denounced that Russia continued “its provocations” in the areas through which the mission had to pass to get to the plant.

“I hope that the IAEA team can start its work”said Zelensky, who had met with Grossi earlier and called the situation “extremely threatening.”

“The occupants have not left the plant, the bombardments continue and they do not remove the weapons or ammunition from the site. They are intimidating our staff. The risk of nuclear catastrophe due to Russian actions does not decrease”, he insisted.

counteroffensive in the south

The visit coincides with an upsurge in fighting in the nearby southern region of Kherson and in the mining basin of donbas in the east of the country.

Most of the region Khersonon the shores of the Black Sea, and its namesake capital were captured early in the conflict by Russian troops who advanced from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Ammunition explodes amid an ongoing Ukrainian military counter-offensive against Russian occupation forces, said to be near Andriivka, Kherson region, Ukraine, sometime in August 2022 in this still image taken from video from social networks. (Maverick via REUTERS)

On Monday, Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive on the southern fronta movement predicted by analysts in the face of the stagnation of the conflict in Donbas.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine suffered a “defeat” in its counterattack in the south, suffering “large-scale casualties” of more than 1,200 soldiers and 150 military vehicles.

His troops also shelled other Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv (northeast), where at least five people were killed in an attack on the city center, or Mikolaiv (south), where two people died and 24 were injured.

Suspended gas supply

Given the escalation of the conflict, European Union defense ministers, meeting Tuesday in Prague, began planning a training program for Ukrainian soldiers.

“There are many initiatives, but the needs are enormous”, said the head of EU diplomacy, Joseph Borrellwaiting “a general and global political agreement” about.

More complicated is the consensus on the proposal for prohibit the entry of Russian travelers to the territory of the European Union, which should be discussed by the foreign ministers this Wednesday in Prague.

Subject to numerous Western sanctions, Moscow also tightens the nuts on the blocreducing its gas exports to the rest of the continentwhich has seen electricity prices skyrocket.

Thus, on Wednesday it again suspended the supply of gas through the gas pipeline Nord Streamwhich connects with Germany, for some maintenance works at a compression station in Russian territory.

(With information from AFP)

