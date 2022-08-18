The UN Secretary General arrived in Ukraine to meet with Zelensky and Erdogan today

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterresarrived this Wednesday in the city of Lviv to talk with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyand from Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in the region six months after the Russian invasion.

The meeting will be held in Lviv, in the west of the country, a day after a Russian attack in Kharkiv left at least seven dead.

The three will discuss the recent agreement for the export of Ukrainian cereals, as well as “the need for a political solution to the conflict”, specified the UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric. “Certainly the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and others will be addressed,” he added.

Guterres will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelensky on Thursday and will visit Odessa on Fridayone of three ports used in the grain export deal, before traveling to Turkey to visit the Joint Coordination Center that oversees the deal.

This is the second trip Guterres has made to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last February.

The UN Secretary-General visited the country in April, as part of a tour in which he also passed through Turkey and Russia and in which the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol was organized, which took place a few days later with the support of the United Nations.

HUMANITARIAN AID

A first ship carrying Ukrainian grain docked on Monday at its final destination, Turkey,

According to the UN, between August 1 and 15 the departure of 21 bulk carriers that transported a total of 563,317 tons of agricultural raw materials was authorizedincluding 451,481 tons of corn.

The main destinations of these shipments were Turkey (26%), Iran (22%) and South Korea (22%).

The first humanitarian ship chartered by the UN, loaded with 23,000 tons of wheat, left Ukraine on Tuesday for Africa.as part of the agreement reached in July with mediation by the UN and Turkey.

THE ORDERS OF NATO

NATO considers it “urgent” that the UN nuclear control body carry out an inspection of the Ukrainian plant in Zaporizhia

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenbergurged this Wednesday to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out an urgent inspection of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiaafter successive attacks in the area of ​​which Ukraine and Russia accuse each other.

“It is urgent to authorize an inspection by the IAEA and ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces from the siteStoltenberg declared at a press conference in Brussels.

The Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzha plant (in southern Ukraine) “poses a serious threat to facilities and increases the risk of a nuclear accident or incident”, he warned.

Damage to the offices of the Zaporizhzhia-Zaporiya nuclear plant

Russian troops took control of this plant, the largest in Europe, on March 4, shortly after the start of the invasion on February 24.

Since the end of July, Moscow and kyiv have been accusing each other of bombing the area, although both sides agree that radiation levels remain normal.

