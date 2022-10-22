The UN Security Council once again called for an end to the violence in Haiti

The UN Security Council imposed a battery of sanctions on armed groups to restore peace (REUTERS)

The UN Security Council approved by unanimity a series of sanctions and embargoes Over the armed groups in Haiti that, these days, have control of large areas of the country -among them, important infrastructures and communication routes-.

The resolution, which received the green light this Friday, was given after a request from the Government of Haiti on October 8 to the international community for the “immediate deployment of a specialized armed force.”

“We seek above all to support Haiti in its struggle to establish peaceful coexistence and democratic governance,” assured the representative of Mexico in the Council, Juan Ramon de la Fuente.

To deal with the disturbances, the UN arranged a arms embargo on these non-state actors along with the freezing of bank assets and one foreign travel ban, which weighs on the leaders of these armed gangs. In the letter, it was only mentioned Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizierleader of the gang responsible for the blockade of an important fuel terminal, which has led to a shortage of the product in the country.

Riots in Haiti (REUTERS)

Cherizier is a former police officer who currently runs a gang alliance known as G9 Family and Allies.

The measure was approved by all 15 Council members, including China y Russia that, previously, they had presented their reservations in this regard. The text was written by Mexico and the United States and has a length of 10 pages.

De la Fuente added that, with this provision, “the Security Council has given a clear signal that the violence must stop and must not go unpunished.” He also highlighted the importance of having achieved these sanctions on gang groups that “in addition to terrorizing the civilian population, destabilize the country.”

For her part, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfieldassured that this is “an initial response to the calls for help from the Haitian people. They want us to take action against criminals, including gangs and those who finance them, who have been undermining stability and spreading poverty.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield assured that these sanctions are “an initial response to the calls for help from the Haitian people” (REUTERS)

Along those lines, he said this is “a first step” to deal with “the bad actors that are holding Haiti hostage.” “We must build on these efforts to address another immediate challenge to help restore security and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti,” she stressed, referring to a second resolution that includes the dispatch of an armed force to provide assistance to the authorities on the island – and on which China and Russia have shown disagreement so far.

The Permanent Representative of Haiti to the United Nations, Antonio Rodriguezthanked the battery of sanctions agreed on this Friday, although he stated that more measures are still needed in order to restore security in the country given the inability of local security forces to respond to the threat of armed groups.

“There is no doubt that these measures will contribute to putting an end to the violent and deadly activities of these armed groups in the country” but “sanctions alone cannot eradicate the high level of violence that plagues Haiti,” he said.

The Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, He stressed that “the consensus on this resolution showed that, even in the current circumstances, the council can achieve good results if a responsible approach is adopted.”

Dmitry Polyanskiy (REUTERS)

However, Polyanskiy – who had already presented his reservations to the sanctions – warned that his country is not convinced that “international restrictive measures are an adequate response to the whole series of complex problems in Haiti.”

“It is necessary to ensure a strengthening of state institutions in the country without external dictates,” he added.

Meanwhile, China justified its support for the provision as a result of the urgency of the situation and the call of the authorities, despite its reluctance “to the use of threats to introduce sanctions.”

(With information from EFE and AP)

