The UN warned of a new wave of refugees after recent Russian attacks on Ukraine

The list of refugees from the war in Ukraine grows

The head of the agency HIM for refugees warned on Monday that more people could be forced to leave their homes in Ukraine following Russian missile attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

“The horror of what happened today (Monday) in Ukraine (…) is inexcusable,” declared the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandito journalists in Geneva.

“The shelling of civilians, of houses … of non-military infrastructure in an indiscriminate way in many cities throughout Ukraine means that the war has become more difficult for civilians,” he said.

“I fear that the events of these last few hours will cause more displacement”, he narrowed down.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Pool

Russia on Monday launched its biggest wave of attacks in months in Ukraine, in retaliation for the weekend explosion of a bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

The bridge is a symbol of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, more than 7.6 million Ukrainians left for Europe seeking asylum.

Although many of them have returned, over 4.2 million Ukrainians registered for temporary protected status in countries of the European Union.

Nearly seven million more people have been displaced within the country, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Grandi indicated that people could mobilize inside Ukraine after Monday’s attacks, which according to kyiv left at least 14 dead and almost 100 wounded.

Russia used 83 missiles and 17 Iranian-made drones in the bombings carried out this Monday against several Ukrainian cities, according to a report by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

According to a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, quoted by the daily Kyviv Independent43 of the launched missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian defenses.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister also confirmed the use by Russian forces of 17 Shahed-type drones, made by Iranlaunched from Belarus and Crimea.

The Russian use of Iranian drones in Ukraine demonstrates two things: Tehran’s growing involvement in this sector and certain shortcomings of the Russian drone industry. Iran has delivered hundreds of drones to Russia by the middle of this year, according to the White House, and these have already begun to be deployed to the front lines.

“The Shahed 136 is a suicide drone fairly large and inexpensive to manufacture. It hits its target by GPS coordinates entered before takeoff. It then advances autonomously, flying quite low and reaching a target set hundreds of kilometers away,” said Pierre Grasser, a French researcher associated with the Sirice Center in Paris.

The Shaded 136 drone (“witness” in Persian) is a remote-controlled and unmanned aerial device, developed by the HESA company and which entered service in 2021. With an action range of 2,500 kilometers, they are used exclusively for selective attacks and the explosives they can carry detonate on impact with their target.

(With information from AFP)

