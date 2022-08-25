The UN warned of a potential “self-destruction” at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the face of escalating violence in Ukraine

The top leader of the United Nations congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and stated that its population “needs peace.” A peace, he added, “in line with the Charter of the United Nations, in line with International Law, after half a year of serious abuses”.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterreswarned this Wednesday about the “dangerous escalation of violence” that exists in certain areas of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where there are already warning signs that anticipate self-destruction in the event of an accident.

Guterres, who visited Ukraine last week and saw first-hand progress in key aspects such as grain exports, told the UN Security Council that “the fighting shows no sign of ending”, despite progress in humanitarian aspects.

The head of the United Nations was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia plant, controlled by Russian forces. “Any action that could endanger the physical integrity or safety of the plant is unacceptable.”, he sentenced.

The UN announced the sending of a mission to “establish the facts”, as the secretary general put it. “This mission must be able to carry out its work freely,” claimed Guterres, who hopes that his envoys can visit all places and collect all the testimonies they deem appropriate.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) asked to send a mission to these facilities and Guterres trusts that it will be “as soon as possible”, for which it is necessary that the Ukrainians and Russians reach some kind of agreement.

Guterres also expressed his concern about the treatment inflicted on prisoners of war and advocated clarifying what happened in Olenivka, Donetsk.where fighters from the Azov battalion, an ally of kyiv in this conflict, were executed at the end of July.

Ukraine assures that Russia stores heavy weapons in the Zaporizhzhia plant and that from there it bombs Ukrainian positions. It also accuses Russian troops of firing at sectors of the plant in order to attribute these bombardments to Ukraine.

In the past week Guterres warned that any damage inflicted on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia would be “suicide”.after Russia and Ukraine accused each other of bombing the plant, the largest in Europe.

“We must tell it like it is: any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia would be suicide.”, declared Guterres in Lviv, in western Ukraine, where he once again called for the demilitarization of the plant, occupied by the Russian army since March.

Guterres was “deeply concerned” about the situation at the plant and asked that it not be used “for any military operation.”

“We urgently need an agreement to restore Zaporizhzhia as a purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the security of the region”, he declared.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has called on the United Nations to ensure security at the plant, where increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

The Russian authorities denied having deployed heavy weapons in the place and affirmed that there are only units in charge of guaranteeing the security of the facilities.

“The UN must guarantee the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and the complete liberation of Russian troopsZelensky said in a statement after meeting with the UN chief.

