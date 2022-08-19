The UN warned that damaging the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be “suicide”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attend a joint press conference after their meeting in Lviv

The Secretary General of the UN, Anthony Guterreswarned Thursday that any damage inflicted on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia it would be “suicide”, after Russia and Ukraine accused each other of bombing the plant, the largest in Europe.

“We must tell it like it is: any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia would be suicide.”, declared Guterres in Lviv, in western Ukraine, where he once again called for the demilitarization of the plant, occupied by the Russian army since March.

Guterres showed himself “deeply worried” for the situation of the plant and asked that it not be used “for any military operation”.

“We urgently need an agreement to restore Zaporizhzhia as a purely civilian infrastructure and to guarantee the security of the region,” he declared.

Ukraine assures that Russia stores heavy weapons in the central Zaporizhzhia and that from there it bombards Ukrainian positions. He also accuses the Russian troops of firing at sectors of the plant in order to attribute these bombardments to Ukraine.

The Russian authorities denied having deployed heavy weapons in the place and affirmed that there are only units in charge of guaranteeing the security of the facilities.

The video that shows how Russia defies the UN and uses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a military command

Moscow also accused Kiev to prepare an “overwhelming provocation” at the plant on the occasion of the visit to Ukraine of the UN Secretary General.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, asked the United Nations to guarantee security at the plantwhere increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

“The UN must guarantee the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and the complete liberation of Russian troops”Zelensky said in a statement after meeting with the UN chief.

the ukrainian president he denounced the “deliberate terror” caused by Russia, which “may have catastrophic consequences for the whole world.”

Zelensky also said that he and Guterres, meeting in the western city of Lviv, had discussed a UN-brokered deal aimed at alleviating the worsening global food crisis, and showed their efforts to ensure that Ukrainian exports continue.

Zelensky receives Antonio Guterres in Lviv

In a post on Telegram below two photos of Zelensky and Guterres meeting, The Ukrainian leader added: “We agreed to continue the coordination of the implementation of the grain initiative.”

“We also discussed the possible directions of its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our military and medical personnel from captivity”said.

Under the July 22 framework agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine managed in early August to resume exports from its Black Sea ports, which had been stalled for five months due to Russia’s invasion on February 24.

(With information from AFP)

