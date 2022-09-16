The UN will send a human rights mission to Izium to investigate the death of more than 400 people during the Russian occupation

The UN will send a human rights mission to Izium (AFP)

The human rights mission that the UN has deployed in Ukraine plans to visit the town of Iziumin the Kharkiv region, to verify the information related to the discovery of more than 400 graves, after the withdrawal of the Russian Army as a result of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Our monitoring mission in Ukraine is behind these allegations and is going to organize a visit to Izium to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals”, said in Geneva the spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, Liz Throssell.

Among the main information that this mission will seek to collect is whether the victims were military personnel or civilians; and whether they were killed, died during hostilities, or died of natural causes that were also the result of lack of medical care, he explained.

Two workers move a body in Izium (AFP)

UN observers conducted a similar mission in bushinga town north of kyiv, where there was fighting and serious exactions by Russian troops against civilians were reported, particularly when they were withdrawing at the end of last March, after which mass graves were discovered.

Throssell noted that the mission plan will not be limited to visiting Izium, but will also move to other areas of the east of the country that have been recovered by the Ukrainian Army in the last two weeks to verify the human rights situation there.

On the other hand, it is feared that some residents of the areas that were occupied by Russia for months may be considered “collaborators” of this country and that reprisals will be taken against them.

More than 400 tombs discovered in Izium

The discovery of more than 400 graves

A total of 440 unidentified graves have been located so far in the Ukrainian city of Izium.in the region of Kharkivoccupied by the Russian Army until just a few days ago it was recovered by kyiv.

“Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after it was liberated from the Russians. There are up to 440 unidentified graves,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry explained on its Twitter account on Friday.

The Ukrainian ministry added that in Izium “the necessary procedural actions have already been initiated” and that for this Saturday”more information should be available – clear, verified –about these findings.

Officers in the Izium area

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskydenounced this Thursday the discovery of a mass grave with an unspecified number of corpses in the town of Izium, in the east of the country.

“A mass burial of people was found in Izium”, Zelensky said in his usual nightly speech released by the presidency, referring to that town recently liberated from the Russians, although he did not specify the number of graves found.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariúpol, now, unfortunately, Izium, ”she indicated.

