“The Uncanny Counter” And Other Shows To Not Air This Weekend

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” will likely be taking a break this weekend.

OCN has introduced that their fashionable drama is not going to be airing on December 26 and 27 as a result of the channel is airing particular broadcasts of films for the vacation season. As an alternative, viewers will have the ability to rewatch episodes 1-8 on December 27 beginning at 11 a.m. KST, whereas particular movies for the drama will likely be uploaded on OCN’s official social media channels across the time of the drama’s typical broadcast.

Jo Byeong Gyu shared a photograph of himself in character, holding up an indication that reads, “Let’s meet once more on January 2, 2021. Please don’t overlook So Moon!”

Other reveals will even not be airing this weekend because of the current unfold of COVID-19 in South Korea. The TV Chosun drama “The Goddess of Revenge” has modified its manufacturing schedule so as to guarantee compliance with COVID-19 security protocols, and due to this fact is not going to air on December 27.

MBC’s “The Supervisor” is not going to air on December 26, after a workers member examined optimistic for COVID-19 on December 22. “Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp thirtieth Anniversary” will air as an alternative.

MBC’s “The place Is My Residence” will even not be airing on December 27, and the Ha Jung Woo movie “PMC: The Bunker” will air in its stead. A number of MBC packages canceled broadcasts final week because of numerous optimistic instances on the broadcasting station.

