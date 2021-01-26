General News

“The Uncanny Counter” Confirms Plans For 2nd Season

January 26, 2021
A second season of “The Uncanny Counter” is coming!

On January 25, a supply from the drama revealed, “It’s true {that a} second season has been confirmed for ‘The Uncanny Counter,’” and added, “Nonetheless, particulars such because the filming schedule and broadcast schedule haven’t been confirmed but.”

On whether or not the brand new season will star the primary season’s solid akin to Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, and Yeom Hye Ran, the supply commented, “Particulars are being finalized.”

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” aired its season finale on January 24 with record-breaking rankings for OCN.

Keep tuned for updates on the following season!

