“The Uncanny Counter” Doubles Its Premiere Ratings + Hits No. 1; “Begin-Up” Sees Slight Dip Ahead Of Finale

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” seems to be gaining steam!

On December 5, the brand new superhero drama starring Jo Byeong Gyu and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong achieved its highest viewership rankings to this point. In line with Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “The Uncanny Counter” scored a mean nationwide score of 5.3 p.c—practically doubling its premiere rankings from the week earlier than—and a peak of 6.2 p.c.

“The Uncanny Counter” additionally carried out properly with viewers ages 25 to 49, amongst whom it scored a mean score of 4.2 p.c and a peak of 4.8 p.c. Regardless of airing on a cable community, the drama managed to take first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks.

In the meantime, with only one episode left to go, tvN’s “Begin-Up” noticed a slight decline in viewership forward of its sequence finale. The penultimate episode of the drama scored a mean score of 5.0 p.c nationwide.

TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” earned a mean nationwide score of three.3 p.c for the evening, whereas SBS’s “Delayed Justice” scored common rankings of 4.7 p.c and 6.1 p.c for its two elements.

FInally, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” stayed robust because the most-watched drama of the evening, scoring common nationwide rankings of 25.5 p.c and 29.4 p.c for its two elements.

