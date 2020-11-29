“The Uncanny Counter” Premieres To Strong Ratings Amidst Stiff Competition

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” is off to a promising begin!

On November 28, the brand new superhero drama starring Jo Byeong Gyu and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong aired its very first episode. Based on Nielsen Korea, the premiere of “The Uncanny Counter” scored a median nationwide score of two.7 p.c and a peak of three.5 p.c.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s new mystery-revenge drama “The Goddess of Revenge” stayed sturdy for its third episode, sustaining its common nationwide score of three.7 p.c and peaking at 4.1 p.c for the evening.

JTBC’s “Extra Than Pals” got here to a quiet finish, with its collection finale scoring a median nationwide score of 1.3 p.c, whereas tvN’s “Begin-Up” loved a slight rise in viewership with common nationwide scores of 4.7 p.c and 5.2 p.c for its two elements.

Within the public broadcast community realm, SBS’s “Delayed Justice” scored common nationwide scores of 4.8 p.c and 6.7 p.c for its two elements.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening, scoring common nationwide scores of 25.5 p.c and 29.4 p.c for its two elements.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “The Uncanny Counter”—or the finale of “Extra Than Pals”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

