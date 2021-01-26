“The Uncanny Counter” Remains No. 1 On Most Buzzworthy Dramas List + Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Top Actor Ranking

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” tops the weekly record of essentially the most buzzworthy dramas, whereas Shin Hye Sun of “Mr. Queen” is No. 1 amongst forged members!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of the dramas and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz for the week of January 18 by means of January 24. The record was complied from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about dramas which might be at the moment airing or set to air quickly.

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” took the No. 1 spot for the buzzworthy drama record for 2 weeks in a row. The drama aired its season finale on January 24 with record-breaking scores for OCN. On January 25, a supply from the drama revealed {that a} second season for the drama had been confirmed. Jo Byeong Gyu from the present maintained his No. 6 spot on the record for forged members as properly.

Within the second spot for buzzworthy dramas is tvN’s “Mr. Queen,” with lead actress Shin Hye Sun rating first on the record of buzzworthy forged members and lead actor Kim Jung Hyun coming in second. The most recent episode additionally scored a brand new all-time excessive for the drama.

tvN’s “True Magnificence” got here in third place amongst dramas, and forged members Moon Ga Younger, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob adopted shut behind the forged of “Mr. Queen” in third, fourth, and fifth place respectively.

SF9’s Rowoon and Gained Jin Ah’s new drama “She Would By no means Know” entered the record of buzzworthy dramas at No. 5, and the actors additionally got here in seventh and tenth place respectively on the record for actors. TV Chosun’s new drama “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” entered the record of dramas at No. 7 after making historical past as the best scores ever achieved by a TV Chosun drama.

The highest 10 dramas that generated essentially the most buzz throughout the third week of January are as follows:

1. OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter”

2. tvN’s “Mr. Queen”

3. tvN’s “True Magnificence”

4. JTBC’s “Run On”

5. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

6. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil”

7. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”

8. tvN’s “Awaken”

9. KBS2’s “Home made Love Story”

10. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Shin Hye Sun (“Mr. Queen”)

2. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

3. Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”)

4. Cha Eun Woo (“True Magnificence”)

5. Hwang In Yeob (“True Magnificence”)

6. Jo Byeong Gyu (“The Uncanny Counter”)

7. Rowoon (“She Would By no means Know”)

8. Shin Se Kyung (“Run On”)

9. Namgoong Min (“Awaken”)

10. Gained Jin Ah (“She Would By no means Know”)

