“The Uncanny Counter” Sets New Record For Highest Ratings In OCN History

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” has formally made OCN historical past!

On December 13, the superhero drama starring Jo Byeong Gyu and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong soared to its highest viewership scores to this point. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, “The Uncanny Counter” scored a mean nationwide ranking of seven.7 % for its sixth episode.

Not solely does the determine mark a private all-time excessive for the drama, however it has additionally set a brand new report for the very best viewership scores ever achieved in OCN historical past—breaking the earlier report of seven.1 % set by the finale of “Voice 2” again in 2018.

In the meantime, tvN’s new drama “Mr. Queen” loved a big rise in viewership for its second episode. After premiering to the second-highest scores of any weekend drama in tvN historical past the night time earlier than, the brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama starring Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.8 %, efficiently defending its place on the high of its time slot throughout all cable channels.

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” additionally climbed to a brand new all-time scores excessive final night time, persevering with its run because the most-watched drama of the weekend. The most recent episode of the hit drama scored common nationwide scores of 30.3 % and 32.9 % for its two elements, setting a brand new private report for the present.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of all three dramas!

Try “Mr. Queen” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch “Selfmade Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)