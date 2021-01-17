“The Uncanny Counter” Viewers Pick Favorite Scenes From Drama

The viewers of OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” have revealed their favourite scenes of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joo Sang, Kim Sejeong, and Yeom Hye Ran!

Spoilers

For Jo Byeong Gyu, So Moon’s first step in episode 2 and his first summoning of Yung’s Territory in episode 4 have been chosen as his greatest scenes.

In episode 2, So Moon was capable of lastly run for the primary time in seven years since his automotive accident due to Choo Mae Okay’s therapeutic skills. So Moon evoked sympathy with the triumphant face he made in the second he succeeded in taking only one step ahead, fully drenched in sweat from the trouble.

Episode 4 confirmed So Moon exploding in rage when his associates Joo Yeon (Lee Ji Gained) and Woong Min (Kim Eun Soo) have been kidnapped by bullies. The aurora-colored Yung’s Territory that rose round him introduced chills to the viewers.

Yoo Joon Sang, enjoying the position of Ga Mo Tak, impressed viewers in the whole episode 12.

His girlfriend Kim Jung Younger (Choi Yoon Younger) handed away as he belatedly confessed to her, and he cried out his sorrow on the emergency room within the heartbreaking scene.

In the meantime, he additionally confirmed comedic performing within the half the place he disguised himself as an worker of an insurance coverage firm with a purpose to pocket Shin Myung Hwi (Choi Kwang Il’s) election marketing campaign fund.

For Kim Sejeong’s character Do Ha Na, viewers selected her intense elevator preventing scene with the evil spirit Baek Hyang Hee (Okay Ja Yeon) in episode 5. Additionally impactful was the scene in episode 8 by which fried eggs made her bear in mind the comfortable reminiscences she shared with her youthful sister and made her cry out of guilt that she survived alone.

Final however not least, viewers shared that their favourite scenes of Yeom Hye Ran have been So Moon’s therapeutic scene in episode 9 and her holding fingers with Su Ho (Lee Chan Hyung) in episode 11.

In episode 9, Choo Mae Okay healed So Moon regardless of her life being in peril. As a consequence of saving So Moon, her black hair turned white.

In episode 11, whereas unconscious, Choo Mae Okay stated to her son Su Ho, “Maintain your mother’s hand. Let’s by no means let go of one another’s fingers,” sounding decided to not let what occurred seven years in the past occur once more. When the 2 regained consciousness, many viewers have been moved to tears.

The producers of “The Uncanny Counter” shared, “We’re grateful as soon as extra to the actors for completely bringing their characters to life. We can not think about So Moon with out Jo Byeong Gyu, Ga Mo Tak with out Yoo Joon Sang, Do Ha Na with out Kim Sejeong, and Choo Mae Okay with out Yeom Hye Ran. Don’t miss the actors’ wonderful performing that may proceed to impress till the tip.”

“The Uncanny Counter” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Additionally watch Jo Byeong Gyu in “Range League” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)