“The Uncanny Counter” Webtoon Artist Shares Excitement for Drama Adaptation + Which Cast Member He Was Surprised By

Jang Yi, the webtoon artist behind “The Uncanny Counter,” sat down for an interview to speak about his webtoon’s upcoming drama adaptation from OCN.

The drama model of “The Uncanny Counter” stars Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Yoo Joon Sang. It’s a “superhero” drama a few demon hunters known as “counters” with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant to search out and defeat demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

Jang Yi stated, “I’m grateful and comfortable that my webtoon acquired a drama adaptation. I’m comfortable to see a brand new model of my story as interpreted by the screenwriter, director, and actors. As the unique artist in addition to an strange viewer, I’m to see the work of different artists in different fields from mine. I’m additionally grateful to the wonderful readers who made this potential by spreading the information of my webtoon to an even bigger viewers.”

He stated that he was very happy with the casting decisions. “The characters within the story are supposed to have an in depth, family-like bond,” he stated. “I might see the manufacturing employees working exhausting to create that ambiance when it got here to casting.”

Jang Yi continued, “After I completed the primary season of the webtoon, I took a break and watched a drama with my spouse. I observed one actor specifically and joked to my spouse, ‘What do you consider him within the position of So Moon?’ She agreed that he was the spitting picture of him. When Jo Byeong Gyu was solid as So Moon, my spouse and I had been so shocked that we stared at one another and laughed. He was my No. 1 option to play the position.”

About the remainder of the solid, he stated, “These are actors that my household, my pals, and I all like. I’m eager about each single considered one of them.I’m excited to see how they rework into counters and convey their characters to life.” He picked Choi Jang Mool because the character he regarded ahead to essentially the most. “He wasn’t essential within the webtoon at first, however as I stored writing it, my ideas modified, and now I really like him as a lot as I really like the primary character. I’m trying ahead to Ahn Suk Hwan’s portrayal of him rather a lot.”

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28. Try a teaser right here!

