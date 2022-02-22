The uncensored version of Agony disappears from Steam and its authors do not know the cause

For a few days Agony Unrated has been unavailable from the library of its owners.

Controversy looms over Steamwhich in recent days faces accusations of having blocked access to Agony UNRATEDthe uncensored version of the horror video game that Madmind Studio gave away to all those who bought Agonyas indicated on Agony’s purchase token.

After noticing the case, the responsible team published a statement where they claimed not to know the cause of the unlinking of the adventure from the user accounts of its owners in the store. Madmind Studio exposes its inability to solve the problem on its own, but claims to have contacted Steam support to find a way of acting that satisfies everyone involved.

The launch of Agony on Steam has not been a walk of roses for those responsible. Thus, and to guarantee its launch in the main stores, they were forced to censor some content, promising a patch to enjoy the full adventure on PC, which finally reached the store as a separate free game.

Now everything seems to indicate that this version cannot be enjoyed on Steam either, although we will have to wait for a letter from those responsible at Valve.

If you are interested in knowing more about this horror adventure, do not hesitate to take a look at Álvaro Castellano’s analysis of Agony, which said in its conclusions: “the sensations of anguish that are experienced traveling through hell or being chased by its creatures have few Other than that, though, there isn’t much else to enjoy on your journey through hell.” Beyond Agony, Madmind Studio also recently released the similarly themed Succubus.

More about: Agony, Madmind Studio, Steam and Censorship and videogames.