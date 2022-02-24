The Uncharted movie has no brake: its producers already see it as a new successful franchise

The global profits amount to 139 million dollars despite its short time on the billboard.

Uncharted has already made the leap to the big screen, and it seems that this movement has been most profitable. In Spain, the film starring Tom Holland has reaped some good figures, while the US has not been far behind in benefits. However, Nathan Drake refuses to stall and not only does he continue to rack up millions of dollars, but his producers already see him as a “new hit movie franchise“.

The film has grossed over $100 million in just one weekend.Those are the words you used Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, to refer to the film’s success in US theaters. According to the Deadline medium, the CEO has shared a memorandum with the employees to highlight that the benefits of the film have already exceeded the $139 million worldwide. Which makes it, according to his statements, a saga to be taken into account.

“With more than $100 million in global box office sales in just one weekend, and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company,” Rothman said in a statement. In addition, the professional highlights all the difficulties arising from the pandemic that have slowed down the production of the film, for which he appreciates all the effort put into the project.

And it looks like Nathan Drake might not abandon the cinema completely, since the director of the film, Ruben Fleischer, has valued the creation of a sequel to continue this success. He also does not rule out a movie within the Jak and Daxter universe, something that Tom Holland would sign up for as the protagonist.

More about: Uncharted: The Movie and Movies and Video Games.