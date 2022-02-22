The Uncharted movie is also the best opening of the year at the US box office

Although the criticism has not accompanied, the North American premiere reaffirms the success of the PlayStation Productions tape.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 21, 2022, 12:36 49 comments

On February 11, the Uncharted movie hit many countries in the first instance, but was not yet available in the United States. the tape of PlayStation Productions for Sony it had a great premiere in Spain, but it remained to be seen how it performed at the North American box office, one of the most powerful internationally and the one that can mark the commercial success of the production.

Thanks to the data collected by Variety, we already know how it went on its first weekend in the United States. Only between Friday and Sunday, the film starring Tom Holland has raised $44.1 millionmore than enough to top the charts, with a forecast for the President’s Day weekend of $51 million.

You have already covered the production budgetIn this way, the tape has exceeded expectations that spoke of around 35-40 million. Uncharted has surpassed Scream and is the best debut so far this year, with figures that amount to 130 million dollars if we add what is collected at the international box office. With this, it has already fully covered the production budget, which cost around 120 million.

Uncharted is the adaptation of the universe of one of the best-known sagas of PlayStation consoles. Developed by Naughty Dog, the different video games offer high doses of action and adventure that have now been transferred to the big screen. At 3DJuegos we were able to review the film at the time, and in his review of Uncharted, Chema Mansilla made it clear that this is an enjoyable film that sticks close to the original material but fails to leave its protagonist on the road.

