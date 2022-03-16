The uncontrollable crying of the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the middle of the game that surprised everyone in Indian Wells

Azarenka breaks down in tears in the middle of the match

The veteran Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenkacurrent runner-up in Indian Wells, was eliminated in the third round of this tournament against the Kazakh Elena Rybakinain a game in which had to stop playing because of tears.

With an hour to play, Azarenka was down 6-3 and 2-2 when she broke serve. The Belarusian, 32 years old, he made a new attempt to serve but ended up bringing his hand to his face and squatted down crying, leaning on the racket.

The chair umpire came over to ask if she needed any help. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry”answered several times the double winner of the Australian Open (2012 and 2013), who played with various protections on her right arm.

Rybakina, surprised by the situation, asked the chair umpire what was going on: “I was just checking to see if he was okay”, he replied. “Fine, but is it normal? asked the tennis player. “No, it’s not normal, it’s the first time this has happened,” said the umpire.

The chair umpire came down to talk to her (USA Today Sports)

After a few minutes of pause, Azarenka resumed the match and won that game with her serve to applause from the public on the central court, who tried to cheer her up. However, Rybakina won the second set and the ticket to the round of 16 by winning 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a difficult moment. I just hope all is well with Vika because I don’t know what happened. I was just trying to focus on each point, not look at her, ”Rybakina later explained, for whom the judge should have taken some action before the game break.

“I can only see that we kept playing and she kept fighting. Nobody understood what was happening. If I had called the physio or the doctor, it would be one thing. But we stopped for a couple of minutes and then we continued playing,” said 22-year-old Rybakina. “I would say that the rules are probably not for everyone.”

Azarenka broke down in tears in the middle of the game (Usa Today Sports)

Like the rest of the Russian and Belarusian participants, Azarenka competed in Indian Wells without a flag or other symbols of her country due to Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine.

Before the start of Indian Wells, on whose center court the Ukrainian flag waves as a gesture of solidarity, Azarenka said in Twitter which was “devastated” for the people affected by the war and wished for its speedy end.

“I am devastated by the actions that have been taking place in recent days against and in Ukraine. It is heartbreaking to see how the lives of so many innocent people are being affected by the violence.”, Said on social networks the one who used to be number one in the world of women’s tennis for just over fifty weeks. And she added: “Since my childhood, I have always seen Ukrainians and Belarusians, as well as both nations, supporting each other. It is hard to witness the violent separation that is taking place today.”

This episode occurred after the incident he experienced on Saturday the Japanese Naomi Osaka, who broke down after receiving a verbal attack from the stands in Indian Wells. Osaka, who has suffered from anxiety and depression, broke down in tears after A cry of “Naomi, you suck” will be heard. and, totally destabilized, ended up eliminated by the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

