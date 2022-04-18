The Under 17 National Team plays the final of the Montaigu tournament against Brazil: the five promises to follow

La Albiceleste defeated Belgium, Portugal and France on their way to the final

Everytime that Argentina y Brazil face each other in any sport, the eyes stop to observe a new edition of the South American classic. But if it is a football final, the occasion takes on even more relevance. This Monday the champion of the Montaigu Tournament, that will have the selections Sub 17 jumping onto the field to defend their national colors from 12:30, with a live broadcast of the match through the Youtube of the contest.

The group technically directed by Diego Placente y Paul Aymarwho did not travel, formed the Group A and achieved the perfect score to access the match for the crown. On the first date he defeated Belgium with a tight 2-1, then thrashed Portugal with a resounding 3-0 and closed their participation in the initial phase with a 2-0 win over France. With nine points, seven goals for and only one against, Argentina won the right to face Brazil, which ended as the winner of Zone B, in which it collided with Mexico, Netherlands e England.

The Sub 17 arrived in France with the aim of defending the title that he won in 2019 against Mexico, and is already planted 90 minutes from the target. It should be noted that both the 2020 and 2021 editions were not held due to the complications generated by the coronavirus pandemic that affected the entire planet. After a two-year break, Montaigu returned to activity so that the great stars in development have their space to demonstrate all his talent before the eyes of the world. Besides, the Albiceleste already she was champion in 2002 with Hugo Tocalli.

The Argentine team defeated its three rivals and reached the final as the winner of Group A (Photo: AFA)

The national team is full of promises but there are five that are already in the eyes of the big clubs in the world. The first on the list is Gianluca Prestianni from Velez Sarsfield who currently appears as a left winger and fulfills his role perfectly due to his speed, great technique and skill when it comes to one-on-one. The second in question is Augustine Rubert from River Plate who stands out for his scoring ability as a center forward and who was important in the tournament for his talent in front of goal. The peculiarity: the institution already made him his first professional contract.

Within the usual starting formation that Placente chooses, they also attract attention Dylan Gorosito as right back and Camilo Rey Domenech as a central midfielder and captain. The two footballers from the quarry of Boca Juniors they are fundamental pillars for the defensive functioning and the low exits that the coach wants to instill in his players. In addition, from the bank usually enter Ciro Armoa from Central Rosary who, like Ruberto, is a guarantee for Argentina when it comes to stepping on the rival area.

Meanwhile, from the sidewalk in front appears the Verdeamarelha con Endrick as the main figure. According to the Spanish media Sportthe jewel is under the radar of the Barcelona and the big European clubs will fight to sign him when he comes of age in mid-2024. Brazil, who drew with the Netherlands and defeated both Mexico and England, will go to the final of the Montaigu Tournament in search of his second star 38 years after his only championship in the event (1984).

La Verdeamarelha will go in search of its second star in Montaigu (Photo: CBF Fútbol)

probable formations

Argentina (4-3-3): Froilan Diaz; Dylan Gorosito, Tobías Palacio, Facundo González, Juan Villalba; Kevin Gutierrez, Camilo Rey Domenech, Valentin Lucero; Santiago López, Agustín Ruberto, Gianluca Prestianni. DT: Diego Placent.

Brazil (4-3-1-2): Caesar; Vítor Reis, Da Mata, Dalla Corte, João Henrique; Vitor Figueiredo, Lucas Camilo, Dudu; Pedrinho; Luiz Guilherme, Endrick. DT: Felipe Leal.

Hour: 12.30 (Argentina)

Estadio: Montagiu Sports Complex, France.

Transmission: Youtube (World Football Montaigu)

