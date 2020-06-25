The Undertaker’s 10 Best WWE Moments, Ranked

2. The Undertaker Leaves His Signature Hat And Duster In The Ring At WrestleMania 33

Within the years following the tip of “The Streak,” The Undertaker continued to have matches on the annual occasion, however none had the gravitas and affect because the Deadman’s match towards Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Every thing from the lead-up to the execution of the match made this one seem to be it was going to be the final time anybody would see Taker within the ring, and that was solely strengthened when he folding his iconic coat and positioned it alongside along with his hat within the middle of the ring. If that have been the case, this second can be within the prime spot of this checklist, however the continuation of Taker’s profession knocked it again a spot.