The Undoing cast | HBO and Sky Atlantic actors and character profiles

The newest status drama to land on Sky Atlantic unravels an intriguing thriller as a rich New York household change into related to a disturbing crime.

Produced by US broadcaster HBO, The Undoing has assembled a formidable cast that features display icons Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant within the lead roles as Grace and Jonathan Fraser.

Over six episodes, the collection will divulge to viewers what actually occurred on that horrible evening and explores what’s going to change into of the Fraser household after their seemingly good life falls aside round them.

Learn on for all of your important data on the cast and characters in Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman performs Grace Fraser



Who’s Grace Fraser? Grace is a profitable relationship therapist who lives in New York Metropolis along with her husband and teenage son. Thought-about top-of-the-line within the enterprise, her companies are extremely wanted and she prices her sufferers very costly charges. The wealth that she and her husband have collected make them favourites among the many mother and father of the distinguished non-public faculty their son attends.

What else has Nicole Kidman been in? Kidman is among the most well-known faces in Hollywood, with a decades-long profession encompassing a number of iconic roles. She received an Oscar for portraying Virgina Woolf in The Hours and was nominated once more for her efficiency in Moulin Rouge. Extra lately, she starred in acclaimed HBO drama Massive Little Lies, DC Comics superhero flick Aquaman, and BBC crime drama Prime of the Lake.

Hugh Grant performs Jonathan Fraser



Who’s Jonathan Fraser? Jonathan is a medical physician specialising in oncology, who treats primarily youngster most cancers sufferers. For sure, its extremely demanding work and usually takes an emotional toll.

What else has Hugh Grant been in? One other appearing heavyweight, Hugh Grant shot to fame in romcoms like 4 Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary. His latest initiatives embrace Man Ritchie’s The Gents and Amazon Prime Video’s A Very English Scandal.

Noah Jupe performs Henry Fraser



Who’s Henry Fraser? Henry is the teenage son of Grace and Jonathan who attends an costly and unique non-public faculty. He struggles to deal with the media consideration on his household when accusations emerge about his father.

What else has Noah Jupe been in? Jupe has had a really promising begin to his appearing profession, bagging roles in main motion pictures like Ford v Ferrari and A Quiet Place, in addition to showing in hit BBC drama The Evening Supervisor.

Donald Sutherland performs Franklin Reinhardt



Who’s Franklin Reinhardt? Franklin is Grace’s father and a really rich man. He cares very deeply for his daughter and grandson, solely wanting what’s greatest for them.

What else has Donald Sutherland been in? Sutherland is an appearing legend with a profession relationship again to the Nineteen Sixties. His most well-known initiatives embrace M*A*S*H, Don’t Look Now, Invasion of the Physique Snatchers, and The Starvation Video games movie collection, the place he performed tyrannical President Snow.

Édgar Ramírez performs Detective Joe Mendoza



Who’s Detective Joe Mendoza? Joe is the detective assigned to the case of a surprising homicide, suspecting that the Frasers might have had some involvement.

What else has Édgar Ramírez been in? Ramirez gave an acclaimed efficiency in factual drama American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, whereas his movie appearances embrace The Woman on the Practice and Netflix’s Shiny.

Lily Rabe performs Sylvia Steineitz



Who’s Sylvia Steineitz? Sylvia is a detailed pal of Grace’s who can also be a member of the varsity board. She is a lawyer who gives recommendation when circumstances spiral uncontrolled.

What else has Lily Rabe been in? Rabe will likely be greatest recognized to followers of anthology collection American Horror Story, having appeared throughout eight seasons in varied roles.

Matilda De Angelis performs Elena Alves



Who’s Elena Alves? Elena is an artist and mom whose son lately joined a prestigious non-public faculty on a scholarship. Coming from a deprived background, she struggles to slot in among the many wealthy elites on the varsity committee.

What else has Matilda De Angelis been in? De Angelis’ previous roles have been largely filmed in her native Italy, the place she has starred in a number of movies similar to Divine and Youtopia.

Ismael Cruz Córdova performs Fernando Alves



Who’s Fernando Alves? Fernando is Elena’s husband with whom she has two kids, one in all which is just a child.

What else has Ismael Cruz Córdova been in? Córdova had a breakout position on none apart from beloved kids’s programme Sesame Avenue, the place he performed Mando for 12 episodes. Since then, he has appeared in crime drama Ray Donavon, historic characteristic Mary Queen of Scots and Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Noma Dumezweni performs Haley Fitzgerald



Who’s Haley Fitzgerald? Haley is a good lawyer known as in to assist Grace when scandal rocks her life.

What else has Noma Dumezweni been in? On stage, Dumezweni performed Hermione Granger within the West Finish and Broadway productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Baby. Her display roles embrace Miss Penny Farthing in Mary Poppins Returns and Alice in BBC Two’s Black Earth Rising.

Sofie Gråbøl performs Catherine Stamper



Who’s Catherine Stamper? Stamper is the prosecutor establishing a case towards Jonathan.

What else has Sofie Gråbøl been in? Followers of Scandinoir might recognise Gråbøl from hit crime drama The Killing, the place she performed Inspector Sarah Lund. Extra lately, she performed Freja in BBC One drama Us, written by David Nicholls.

