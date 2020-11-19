‘The Undoing’ EP Stephen Garrett Options Holly Watt Novels for TV

Stephen Garrett, one of many producers behind new HBO hit “The Undoing” and the BBC-AMC sequence “The Evening Supervisor,” has set his eyes on a brand new TV mission.

Garrett and his Character 7 manufacturing banner have optioned the rights to adapt Holly Watt’s acclaimed thriller novels “To The Lions” and “The Useless Line” for tv, Selection has realized completely.

The 2 novels observe the life and adventures of globetrotting investigative journalist Casey Benedict, with “To the Lions” taking her into the North African desert to research a sequence of mysterious and disturbing incidents in a Moroccan refugee camp and a path main again to the best echelons of Western society. In follow-up “The Useless Line,” Casey seeks the supply of a determined message secreted in clothes offered on the British excessive avenue. Her search takes her the world over to a Bangladeshi refugee camp, and into the center of the rich, related households who shall be destroyed if her discovery is revealed.

“Holly’s characters flit effortlessly from the heady and clandestine world of the super-rich to the desolation of refugee camps, a disaster forgotten by a COVID-distracted world,” mentioned Garrett. “She has created tales that are eerily prescient. They may make thrilling and provocative tv.

Watts is a former investigative journalist for newspapers together with the Guardian and the Telegraph, the place she collectively ran the investigations workforce. Her profession as a journalist noticed her work undercover, working in big selection of nations similar to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Libya, Jordan and Lebanon.

“I can’t consider any higher producer than Character 7 and Stephen Garrett to place Casey on display for the primary time,” mentioned Watts. “Stephen’s data of what makes an excellent espionage thriller and his potential to adapt one from novel to display is exemplary. I can’t wait to see Casey’s tales come to life in a brand new medium.”

Garrett’s different credit embrace the Starz supernatural thriller “The Rook” and fashionable British spy sequence “Spooks.”

“Holly is a uncommon expertise whose personal edge-of-seat profession has knowledgeable a uniquely topical twist on the espionage thriller and created an completely compelling new hero in Casey Benedict. Though Casey’s function as a journalist provides a further skillset and ethical dimension to her adventures, she’s each inch the spy and shall be an iconic addition to the canon,” Garrett added.