The Undoing review | Entertaining drama with distracting stars

When a tv collection boasts two of essentially the most profitable actors of a technology within the lead roles, it virtually sounds daft to say its weakest attribute is casting. But that could be very a lot the case with The Undoing, the most recent status drama from HBO, which arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV subsequent week.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a rich couple dwelling in an opulent New York Metropolis condominium with their teenage son, who seemingly have the right life. At house, the environment is heat and pleasant, full with playful banter within the kitchen in the course of the morning rush. Professionally, Jonathan evokes admiration from everybody he meets for his heroic work treating baby most cancers sufferers, whereas Grace has established a profitable profession as a therapist (with a few of the highest charges on the town).

However because the title suggests, this dreamlike existence is about to crumble throughout them, when Jonathan is suspected of brutally murdering one of many moms from his son’s unique personal faculty. From that second onwards, The Undoing explores the devastating impact {that a} very public police investigation has on the household lifetime of the Frasers, in addition to progressively revealing what precisely occurred on the fateful night time of the crime.

It’s not arduous to see why HBO selected to solid such large names on this restricted collection, which relies on a novel by writer Jean Hanff Korelitz. As some of the revered names in scripted programming, the broadcaster has no scarcity of A-listers in its phonebook, whereas Kidman and screenwriter David E Kelley delivered a significant win with their earlier adaptation: Massive Little Lies. But right here the casting feels much less pure, as if extra involved with discovering essentially the most well-known obtainable pairing than figuring out suitability for the roles.

Hugh Grant reaches most ranges of Hugh Grant-ness within the opening episode, offering an ever-flowing stream of sarcastic remarks in addition to that charming vanity he’s been utilising because the ’90s. The downside being that his regular persona comes by means of so loud and clear, that any essence of Jonathan Fraser is kind of drowned out. The Undoing has a chance to flip Grant’s public picture on its head when stunning accusations are levelled at his character, however even then he by no means fairly disappears into the position.

For Kidman, it’s an analogous story. Whereas she provides a superbly serviceable efficiency as Grace Fraser, it’s arduous to shake the sensation that an outside-the-box casting alternative might have given this collection some additional kick. There’s hardly ever any moments the place she seems to be difficult herself or venturing into unexplored territory; if something, you would possibly get deja vu at having seen her play such comparable characters up to now.



After all, that is under no circumstances a dealbreaker and The Undoing stays a really competently made slice of crime drama, albeit one which performs it a little bit too secure. Followers of the style will know precisely what to anticipate right here, because the collection administers acquainted plot units reminiscent of the unfinished flashback and the last-minute twist to unravel the central homicide thriller. It’s hardly revolutionary, but it surely’s a tried and examined methodology of hooking viewers that features with workmanlike effectivity.

There’s a component of household drama at play as Grace reassesses the person she thought she knew, whereas younger Henry (Noah Jupe) is shellshocked by the considered his father being a killer. It’s a dynamic that’s actually intriguing however by no means fairly resonates on an emotional degree, due largely to the aforementioned casting issues. That mentioned, the legendary Donald Sutherland picks up some slack later within the collection, impressing in a heartbreaking scene between Grace and her father, Franklin.

It’s arduous to criticise The Undoing too harshly. Whereas there’s a slight lack of ambition behind its casting and execution, the collection stays a extremely entertaining watch with a compelling thriller that viewers can be compelled to see by means of to the top. It is probably not remembered for many years to come back among the many better of Kidman or Grant’s appreciable physique of labor, however it’s going to present six hours of strong tv in your pandemic life. Proper now, that’s nothing to smell at.

The Undoing premieres on Sky Atlantic on Monday twenty sixth October. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.