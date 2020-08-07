The Undoing star Hugh Grant reveals the “creepy” inspiration for his Sky Atlantic role

HBO has confirmed the Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant thriller collection The Undoing will premiere in October and the stars have talked extra about the collection that asks the query, “How effectively do we all know anybody?”

Grant performs a kids’s oncologist in The Undoing, which revolves round the narrative of a rich household’s lives turned the wrong way up by a sudden, stunning demise and a series of terrible revelations.

The 4 Weddings and a Funeral star revealed to EW his uncommon inspiration for Jonathan Fraser. “One in all the issues I saved writing down — and I make pages and pages of notes — however certainly one of the issues I saved coming again to was bedside method,” he mentioned.

“That form of easy and marvellous approach a physician approaches a affected person, relaxed and calming and easy and chic, and in a approach, too good to be true. A savior. I’ve all the time discovered that creepy,” he laughed.

“I used that loads and I believe that’s sort of how he’s in his entire life, his unimaginable skill to venture calm and authority.”

Kidman performs spouse, therapist Grace Fraser, and gave extra element about story’s thriller: “As a lot because it’s a traditional thriller with all these cliffhangers, there are actually advanced themes, notably about selecting to see what you wish to see and what we’d select to consider.”

When Kidman was requested to hitch the venture by her Large Little Lies boss David E Kelley, she didn’t demur. “It was proper after Large Little Lies and [David] had written the first two episodes and he gave them to me and mentioned, ‘Do you wish to play Grace?’ I learn it and went, ‘Oh my god, give me the subsequent one.”

She was stunned to safe Grant as her husband, nevertheless. When director Susanne Bier steered him for the half, Kidman doubted it could occur.

“…I used to be like, ‘We’ll by no means get him,’” she mentioned. “I knew him socially, however had by no means labored with him. So we have been actually lucky to get him.”

The Undoing will stream on HBO from 25th October and is prone to display on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV quickly afterwards.

