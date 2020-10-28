The Undoing theme song | Nicole Kidman sings title track

Nicole Kidman stars in HBO and Sky Atlantic’s newest drama sequence The Undoing, however the Academy Award-winning actress has additionally taken on a significant position behind-the-scenes.

She serves as government producer alongside screenwriter David E Kelley and director Susanne Bier, in addition to lending her voice to the present’s theme music.

The opening sequence is ready to Dream A Little Dream of Me, an iconic track that has been recorded greater than 60 instances, together with well-known renditions by Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald.

Nicole Kidman now joins the ranks of singers to have coated the song after some persuasion; learn on to hearken to the most recent model and the story behind it.

The Undoing: Does Nicole Kidman sing the title track?

Nicole Kidman is certainly the singer of The Undoing’s title track, Dream A Little Dream of Me, one thing she mentioned not too long ago as a visitor on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 present.

“We have been in lockdown. We have been in Tennessee, in Nashville, and the director [Susanne Bier] despatched me a textual content going, ‘Would you sing the title track, Dream a Little Dream, to the sequence?’” Kidman recalled. “I used to be like, ‘What? No, I so don’t need to do this. My voice is just not good,’ which is all the time my response, and she or he stated, ‘No, no, I feel you may sing it.’”

Luckily, Kidman’s husband is nation and rock singer Keith City, who simply so occurs to have a house recording studio, permitting her to create her model with ease.

She added: “We laid it down and despatched it in, and so they combined it so it ended up within the sequence. I don’t know if that’s a superb or unhealthy factor.”

You may hearken to Nicole Kidman’s Dream A Little Dream beneath:

Kidman is not any stranger to the music enterprise, having sung on the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge, in addition to famously overlaying Somethin’ Silly in collaboration with Robbie Williams.

The track was a significant hit within the UK, reaching primary within the charts and turning into the thirtieth best-selling single of 2001, incomes a gold certification.

