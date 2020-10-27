The Undoing UK release date | Sky air date, trailer and cast

Star-studded new drama collection The Undoing is formally underway on Sky Atlantic, with many viewers already puzzling over what the reality behind this homicide thriller could possibly be.

Nicole Kidman performs Grace Fraser, a relationship therapist who’s left shellshocked by her longtime husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant), when accusations recommend he could possibly be the offender behind a brutal homicide.

It units off an unnerving collection of occasions, which sees the luxurious lifetime of the Frasers crumble earlier than their very eyes, as their household life implodes on the centre of a media frenzy.

Grant informed Digital Spy that the collection challenged him in a singular approach with its hard-hitting storyline: “There was various heavy, emotional stuff for me to do round household on this collection, and I’m undecided I’ve ever had to try this in fairly the identical approach earlier than.

“And it did assist enormously now that I’ve a spouse and children that I like and was separated from once I was capturing, so it was fairly uncooked a few of that for me.”

In our The Undoing assessment, RadioTimes.com praised the present for being a competently made and partaking drama, however questioned whether or not extra experimental inventive decisions ought to have been made.

Followers of Massive Little Lies could also be received over, because the present shares a head author in David E Kelley, in addition to boasting a stellar supporting cast together with Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez and Noma Dumezweni. And enjoyable reality: The Undoing theme tune is carried out by one very well-known star of the cast…

Right here’s every thing that you must find out about The Undoing.

When is The Undoing on TV?

The six-part restricted collection will start airing within the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday twenty sixth October, simply 24 hours after its debut within the US on HBO and HBO Max.

Tips on how to watch The Undoing within the UK

To be able to watch The Undoing and different high dramas from HBO within the UK, you’ll want a subscription to both Sky or NOW TV.

Head over to Sky’s web site to seek out out extra concerning the TV packages they presently provide, or join a NOW TV Leisure Cross for £9.99 monthly.

The Undoing can be out there to stream on NOW TV till thirtieth December 2020.

What’s The Undoing about?



Nicole Kidman performs Grace Fraser, who has a profitable profession as a therapist and lives in New York together with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their younger son.

The household appear to have the right life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, whereas their son attends one of many high colleges within the metropolis. Then impulsively Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true id.

Sky says: “Left behind within the wake of a spreading and very public catastrophe and horrified by the methods through which she has did not heed her personal recommendation, Grace should dismantle one life and create one other for her little one and herself.”

The drama relies on the novel You Ought to Have Identified, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Massive Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who’s on-board as author and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier because the director.

In September, the official trailer revealed that the inciting second comes when a mom is bludgeoned to demise – with the suggestion that Jonathan (Grant) is someway linked.

Grant has already teased the “creepy” inspiration he used to arrange for the position of the “clean” oncologist, expressing his mistrust of medical doctors’ bedside manners.

“That kind of clean and marvellous approach a physician approaches a affected person, relaxed and calming and clean and elegant, and in a approach, too good to be true. A saviour. I’ve all the time discovered that creepy,” he laughed.

What number of episodes of The Undoing are there?

The Undoing consists of six hour-long episodes in complete, which adapt the thriller novel You Ought to Have Identified by writer Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Episodes can be launched weekly on Monday nights, with the collection scheduled to conclude in early December.

The Undoing cast

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play profitable couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose lives are turned the other way up when a violent demise units off a horrific chain of revelations.

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) portrays Detective Joe Mendoza, whereas A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe performs Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry.

The Undoing cast additionally incorporates a vary of seasoned actors, together with Donald Sutherland (Citizen X, The Starvation Video games), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Lila Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), Fala Chen and Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing).

The Undoing evaluations

In a four-star assessment, RadioTimes.com known as The Undoing an entertaining watch, however criticised it for not making extra experimental inventive choices.

The casting of Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant proved considerably distracting, as neither actor was in a position to absolutely disappear into their roles.

Luckily, due to a sturdy script and an intriguing homicide thriller, The Undoing is ready to succeed regardless, though crime drama followers can be all too aware of its easy construction.

Usually, evaluations for The Undoing have been constructive, however some critics have taken problem with its gradual tempo and lack of thought-provoking themes.

Some viewers on Twitter have been captivated by the thriller straight off the bat.

I’m lastly watching #TheUndoing . First episode was fascinating sufficient to make me begin the subsequent one proper after. — Zofia Wijaszka ???? (@thefilmnerdette) October 20, 2020

Whereas others nonetheless want some convincing.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

The official trailer For The Undoing was launched in September, and revealed the catalyst for the collection: the ugly homicide of a fourth-grade mom by bludgeoning.

Following her demise, the central couple are rapidly surrounded by paparazzi and concerned with the police and attorneys, though it’s not clear how they’re linked to the girl’s homicide.

HBO launched The Undoing’s first teaser trailer again in March, with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace speaking about her “concept of the right life”, which then begins to crumble after a horrific occasion takes place – the character of which wasn’t but revealed.

In August, HBO launched one other mysterious teaser. “It’s what wealthy, entitled individuals do when threatened,” Noma Dumezweni’s character is heard saying. “They conceal the ugly truths to guard themselves and they assume they’ll get away with it.”

An additional teaser, titled ‘The Thrill’, was launched throughout this 12 months’s distant Emmys, throughout which Kidman’s character speaks concerning the “the joys of adultery” – suggesting she could also be talking from expertise.

The Undoing will premiere on HBO within the US on Sunday twenty fifth October, and on Sky Atlantic within the UK on Monday twenty sixth October – check out what else is on with our TV Information.