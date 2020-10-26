The Undoing UK release date | Sky air date, trailer and cast

HBO’s newest star-studded drama sees the lifetime of an prosperous couple left in tatters when accusations emerge about their involvement in a homicide.

Nicole Kidman leads the cast as relationship therapist Grace Fraser, who’s horrified to find that her personal husband is seemingly not the person she thought he was.

Followers of crime drama shouldn’t have any bother getting hooked into this intriguing thriller, which is predicated on the novel You Ought to Have Identified by writer Jean Hanff Korelitz.

In our The Undoing evaluate, we mentioned that whereas the collection doesn’t attempt something significantly revolutionary, it’s nonetheless a competently made drama and a extremely entertaining watch.

The collection comes courtesy of Massive Little Lies author David E Kelley and co-stars Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez and Noma Dumezweni.

Right here’s every part you must learn about The Undoing.

When is The Undoing on TV?

The six-part restricted collection will start airing within the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday twenty sixth October, simply 24 hours after its debut within the US on HBO and HBO Max.

What’s The Undoing about?



Nicole Kidman performs Grace Fraser, who has a profitable profession as a therapist and lives in New York along with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their younger son.

The household appear to have the proper life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, whereas their son attends one of many high faculties within the metropolis. Then swiftly Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identification.

Sky says: “Left behind within the wake of a spreading and very public catastrophe and horrified by the methods during which she has didn’t heed her personal recommendation, Grace should dismantle one life and create one other for her baby and herself.”

The drama is predicated on the novel You Ought to Have Identified, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Massive Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who’s on-board as author and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier because the director.

In September, the official trailer revealed that the inciting second comes when a mom is bludgeoned to dying – with the suggestion that Jonathan (Grant) is one way or the other linked.

Grant has already teased the “creepy” inspiration he used to arrange for the position of the “clean” oncologist, expressing his mistrust of medical doctors’ bedside manners.

“That type of clean and marvellous means a health care provider approaches a affected person, relaxed and calming and clean and elegant, and in a means, too good to be true. A saviour. I’ve at all times discovered that creepy,” he laughed.

The Undoing cast

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play profitable couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose lives are turned the other way up when a violent dying units off a horrific chain of revelations.

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) portrays Detective Joe Mendoza, whereas A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe performs Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry.

The Undoing cast additionally contains a vary of seasoned actors, together with Donald Sutherland (Citizen X, The Starvation Video games), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Lila Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), Fala Chen and Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing).

The Undoing opinions

In a four-star evaluate, RadioTimes.com referred to as The Undoing an entertaining watch, however criticised it for not making extra experimental inventive selections.

The casting of Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant proved considerably distracting, as neither actor was in a position to totally disappear into their roles.

Thankfully, because of a sturdy script and an intriguing homicide thriller, The Undoing is ready to succeed regardless, though crime drama followers can be all too acquainted with its easy construction.

Usually, opinions for The Undoing have been optimistic, however some critics have taken problem with its sluggish tempo and lack of thought-provoking themes.

Some viewers on Twitter have been captivated by the thriller straight off the bat.

I'm lastly watching #TheUndoing . First episode was attention-grabbing sufficient to make me begin the subsequent one proper after.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

The official trailer For The Undoing was launched in September, and revealed the catalyst for the collection: the grotesque homicide of a fourth-grade mom by bludgeoning.

Following her dying, the central couple are shortly surrounded by paparazzi and concerned with the police and legal professionals, though it’s not clear how they’re linked to the girl’s homicide.

HBO launched The Undoing’s first teaser trailer again in March, with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace speaking about her “concept of the proper life”, which then begins to crumble after a horrific occasion takes place – the character of which wasn’t but revealed.

In August, HBO launched one other mysterious teaser. “It’s what wealthy, entitled folks do when threatened,” Noma Dumezweni’s character is heard saying. “They conceal the ugly truths to guard themselves and they suppose they’ll get away with it.”

An extra teaser, titled ‘The Thrill’, was launched throughout this 12 months’s distant Emmys, throughout which Kidman’s character speaks concerning the “the fun of adultery” – suggesting she could also be talking from expertise.

The Undoing will premiere on HBO within the US on Sunday twenty fifth October, and on Sky Atlantic within the UK on Monday twenty sixth October – check out what else is on with our TV Information.