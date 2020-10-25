The Undoing’s Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman on “basic thriller”

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman have teamed up for brand spanking new Sky Atlantic and HBO sequence, The Undoing.

The pair play husband and spouse Jonathan and Grace Fraser, who’re rich New York dad and mom about to be caught up in a disturbing crime.

Over the course of six episodes, the sequence will unveil the actual occasions of that dreadful night time because the picture-perfect life within the Fraser family slowly falls aside…

Radio Occasions caught up with The Undoing solid stars Grant and Kidman about their new sequence, and unwinding with a great episode of Antiques Roadshow.

Hugh, for years you performed hapless, lovelorn Englishmen, however now you’ve turned to critical roles. Are your romcom days behind you?

I bought too outdated and ugly for romantic comedies, however I really feel like I’ve been in a position to unfold my wings slightly with roles in movies like Cloud Atlas, Florence Foster Jenkins and Paddington 2. I actually take pleasure in appearing now. I at all times used to take a seat in press conferences and say, “If you would like deep and darkish, get Ralph Fiennes.” My position in The Undoing is fairly deep and darkish – and it’s been enjoyable to present it a go. A brand new problem for me.

Did you want a lot persuading?

The scripts have been unputdownable, which is extremely uncommon. Usually talking, I nap soundly whereas studying scripts – however these have been riveting. Additionally they got here with a really elegant bundle of expertise: Nicole Kidman, Susanne Bier [The Night Manager director] and David E Kelley [creator of Big Little Lies]. I realised I used to be going to should go to work, which is one thing I at all times dread.

Have you ever labored with Nicole Kidman earlier than?

By no means. Although we’ve each tried to homicide Paddington. In some ways, The Undoing may very well be considered as a Paddington origin story. However I’ve identified Nicole, slightly, for 25 years. We’re at all times bumping into one another. I’ve at all times felt unusually snug along with her. Perhaps it’s the Commonwealth? To be trustworthy, I used to be barely intimidated to work along with her. She’s a genius. It was a bit like after I did Florence Foster Jenkins with Meryl Streep. These ladies know what they’re doing. However at coronary heart, Nicole is a foolish Aussie woman with a terrific sense of humour.

How do you look again on your romcom roles from the previous?

Look, I’m happy with most of these romantic comedies as a result of they labored and they entertained folks. I’m not going to diss them. They don’t seem to be idiotic, or the overwhelming majority of them are usually not idiotic. Nonetheless, I actually felt I had carried out sufficient of them and I’m glad I’m not doing them any extra.

In 2018 you performed Jeremy Thorpe within the BBC One drama A Very English Scandal. How a lot do you take pleasure in working in tv now?

My preliminary response was one in all horror; the concept of getting to decrease myself for tv. [Laughs] However I really take pleasure in it as a result of it’s quick. I grind my tooth on movie units. Movies may be painfully sluggish to shoot.

What TV exhibits do you watch at residence?

I really like sport on TV. I watch slightly tennis and motor racing. And Antiques Roadshow.

Do you prefer to unwind by taking part in sport? Or going to an antiques market?

I’m glad to say that my golf dependancy has been handled and is lastly over, but it surely grew to become actually critical for some time. For 12 years, golf was my primary precedence in life. It was like crack. I keep in mind going to play golf for the very first time and I immediately thought, “I’ve bought to get higher at this.” I poured 12 years down the drain. Now, I’m hooked on tennis. My spouse [Swedish-born TV producer Anna Eberstein] is an excellent tennis participant.

You’re a household man now, and you play a father in The Undoing. How a lot has fatherhood modified you?

I’m attempting to be a younger father in an outdated man’s physique and it’s tough, but it surely’s completely value it. It’s simply damned good, isn’t it? You want a household. I get that now.

What are you want as a father?

Sooner or later, you flip into your individual father. You don’t realise you’re doing it, however you do. I bark in precisely the identical method that he barks at me. I make a ridiculous grimace after I’m doing very straightforward duties, similar to him. Stylistically, I’m most likely extra like my mom than my father. As youngsters, she was fairly foolish with us with a number of foolish voices. I do this with my youngsters, however I’m unsure they take pleasure in it. They roll their eyes half the time.

Do you take pleasure in fatherhood?

Anybody with younger youngsters would most likely agree that it’s concurrently the worst time in your life and the most effective. On a day-to-day foundation, as you tread on one other damaged toy with a hangover, it’s simply terrible. However if you look again on the pictures on your iPhone, you realise, “Oh, I’ve been extraordinarily joyful. That is very good.”

Do you are taking pictures on your iPhone on a regular basis?

Oddly sufficient, I left my cellphone in my resort room after I labored on The Undoing. I hate my cellphone. For the primary time in ages, I spent 14 blissful hours at work with out it. It was like being in 1994 once more. Between set-ups, I studied my traces, I learn a e book or I talked to folks.

It was very nice. Telephones are horrible issues. They’re poisonous. I believe they’re killing us.

Nicole, what was the explanation you grew to become concerned with The Undoing?

I used to be given the primary two scripts by David E Kelley [the creator of Big Little Lies, in which Kidman starred] and was immediately hooked. I really like the truth that The Undoing is a basic thriller with a number of cliffhangers. It retains you guessing till the very finish.

What’s Hugh Grant prefer to work with?

He’s extremely skilled, however he has a method of constructing every part look straightforward. Hugh could make me giggle like virtually no one else can.

When did you first meet?

I’ve identified him socially since my early 20s. We have now mutual buddies and a whole lot of issues in widespread. I keep in mind going to dinner with Hugh when he was with Liz Hurley. On the time, I used to be doing The Blue Room [at London’s Donmar Warehouse], however I’d first met him earlier than he did 4 Weddings and a Funeral, when he was up and coming.

Hugh describes you as foolish. Are you?

I believe I’ve at all times been foolish and humorous, however principally within the privateness of my own residence. I used to be fairly shy after I was youthful. I suppose the silliness comes with age and considering, “OK, I may be extra myself now.”

How would you describe Hugh?

Hugh has the sharpest wit and a love/hate relationship with appearing. His curiosity in appearing ebbs and flows – however proper now, he actually loves it once more. He got here in very ready and I beloved his means to map out a personality. There’s this fixed again and forth within the

present about whether or not you consider him or not. He’s labored out the machinations of the psychological trajectory of who he’s, what he’s and why.

You’ve had a number of film and tv husbands. Who’s the most effective?

You possibly can’t ask me that! I can’t kiss and inform. Hear, I’ve favorite tasks, however I don’t suppose I’ve a favorite husband. That’s as a result of I’ve my very own husband, my Keith [Urban].

I’ve to be very cautious right here. I believe I’ve been fortunate that a number of the best actors on the planet have been keen to behave reverse me. I’m very lucky with that, however then I get to go residence to my man; my actual husband.

Talking of household… What do you take pleasure in probably the most about motherhood?

Youngsters push you exterior of your consolation zone. They make you do belongings you don’t need to do and I’m grateful for that. The introvert a part of me prefers an intimate dinner, however the youngsters need to go to large occasions. They push me in a great way.

