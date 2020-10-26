The Undoing’s Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant on Their New HBO Series

HBO’s new sequence “The Undoing” marks the primary time Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant have labored collectively, however changing into the married couple on the heart of the sequence didn’t take an excessive amount of effort.

“I keep in mind the read-through once we first got here to New York,” Kidman tells Selection. “We learn all of it in a single sitting, didn’t we, which was an effective way of doing it … as a result of we simply needed to leap in and it was actually enjoyable and then I keep in mind going to get a cup of tea with [Grant] and asking me a number of actually private questions. I used to be like, ‘Right here we go.’”

Primarily based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s bestselling novel “You Ought to Have Recognized” and created by David E. Kelley, “The Undoing” stars Kidman as Grace Fraser, a New York Metropolis psychotherapist whose life unravels when her pediatric oncologist husband Jonathan [Grant] is accused of a ugly homicide. Noah Jupe co-stars as their son and Donald Sutherland performs Grace’s rich father.

Selection caught up with Kidman, Grant and sequence director Susanne Bier forward of Sunday night time’s premiere of the six-part sequence.

Kidman was already connected to the challenge when she approached Bier to direct. “I used to be staying in Los Angeles and Nicole come to my lodge to — I don’t need to say seduce as a result of that could be misunderstood [laughs] — however completely satisfied me to do it in a really, very convincing method, as in, ‘you’re not going to remain alive for those who don’t do it’ sort of factor,” Bier recalled.

It was Bier’s thought to solid Grant. “I’ve needed to work with Hugh perpetually and I believed this was the possibility,” Bier mentioned. “They might be a extremely nice, horny couple.”

Kidman agreed. “A part of the best way wherein this has to work is that you really want these individuals to be collectively,” she mentioned. “I hope individuals need us to be collectively — not in actual life clearly — however I hope that’s the will on display.”

Grant was fascinated by the concept Jonathan is probably not the saintly physician that so many individuals suppose he’s. “One will get the sensation ‘what a beautiful man, however is he too beautiful?’” he mentioned. “The metaphor I all the time had in my head was you’re carrying a beautiful outdated cotton shirt and then you definately begin to suppose, ‘Is there a tiny little bit of viscose on this cotton? It’s a bit too simple to iron.’”

Noticing Kidman’s perplexed look, Grant mentioned, “Does that make any sense or do I sound insane?”

Kidman replied, “You’re going crazy now, too.”

As for Kidman’s take on Grace, she mentioned she gained perception from her character’s have to stroll alone by way of New York Metropolis. “The thought of somebody who simply walks, who goes out to only course of issues, strolling to flee, to cover,” she mentioned. “I wasn’t fairly certain how that was going to work. We shot a lot of that. The hypnotic high quality abruptly grew to become … how I entered her.”

Bier was amazed how effortlessly Kidman reworked into Grace whereas rehearsing and filming. She mentioned the Oscar winner may very well be holding a cup of tea one minute as herself, however as quickly as she grew to become Grace, she really modified the best way she held the cup. “Nicole is ready to entry a special character in an nearly scary method,” Bier mentioned. “I feel Nicole is from out of area or one thing, or a mutant.”

Kidman cracked, “I’m from that far-off planet. Have you ever heard of it? Pluto! I need to be from Pluto.”

Grant took it a bit additional by describing Kidman’s performing as “witch craft” as a result of it was so distinctive, versus his extra analytical method.

Kidman shot again, “Now I’m saying I’m from planets. I’m a witch. It’s going to get actually robust for me on the market. I would like be a fairy. I need to be a fairy from Pluto.”

Regardless of the case could also be, Grant feels assured “The Undoing” goes to be successful as a result of one in all his hardest critics is a fan.

“I watched it with my spouse and she has just about hated every little thing I’ve ever accomplished, however she was obsessive about this,” he mentioned. “If I had mentioned, ‘No, we’re not watching one other episode tonight,’ she would have bodily harmed me.”

