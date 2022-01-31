The unequal fight between a UFC fighter and an internet troll that went viral

The 29-year-old athlete invited a social media critic to enter the octagon



Athletes know that criticism is part of their career and that is why they must get used to living with it. However, in recent years, with the emergence of social networks, they have also had to tolerate those who constantly make aggressive and disrespectful comments, hidden under the shadow of a false identity. These users called trolls, unpunished from a keyboard, can irritate and hurt anyone, because they do not usually receive sanctions for their sayings. It is thus that the fighter of UFC Kevin Holland He devised a plan to take his anger out on one of these people.

The 29-year-old fighter used to find messages in his mailbox from a man who not only annoyed him, but also invited him to fight: “Even though you are a black belt, I can beat you,” this man whose Instagram account assured him is Jayden_Draper19. It was so Holland He decided to give him a chance, he paid his ticket and lodging and invited him to one of his training sessions.

the fighter of UFC who has a record of 21 wins and only seven losses in his career within the mixed martial arts (MMA) he invited the troll to enter the octagon of the gym and gave him a real beating. Using his experience and wisdom, Holland didn’t throw punches that hurt his critic, but instead took a take that forced him to ask him to please stop.

Kevin Holland is one of the best fighters in the UFC (USA TODAY Sports)

Holland shared the video on social media and wrote: “One troll less, Too many more on the way forward”. Therefore, it is not ruled out that the American fighter repeats this methodology to teach those who insult him on social networks that this type of behavior must disappear.

Many of his followers applauded his behavior, but there were some who stressed that this video will only cause more trolls to start criticizing him, since precisely this type of reaction generates the repercussion that these users are looking for.

Holland debuted in UFC in 2018, although by then he had been an MMA fighter for a few years in various companies such as his own Bellator, one of the best in the world. In 2020 he achieved five victories in the company, equaling the current record in a calendar year, but in his last three presentations, in Las Vegas, Nevada could not keep the victory: two defeats and a fight without result due to receiving an accidental head butt That prevented him from continuing to compete.

KEEP READING:

A knockout and a historic triumph: the fight that consecrated Pipino Cuevas as the youngest boxing champion

UFC 270: Brandon Moreno fell to Deiveson Figueiredo and lost his flyweight title