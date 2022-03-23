The unexpected advice of a Barcelona idol to Messi: “People forget too quickly, I would not return instead of him”

The German Bernd Schuster He was one of the most important players in the Barcelona in the eighties and it is an authorized word. When asked about a possible return of Lionel Messi to the culé team, the former midfielder assured that the Argentine crack should look for other motivations and must also leave the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are on their way to winning Ligue 1, the only title they can achieve this season after their elimination from the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

“He has made Barcelona so great, we are going to remember him for the rest of our lives. It hurts me a lot because I have lived it too, when we get older and we can no longer give that show that we have given for so many years, “said the German in dialogue with ESPN.

“Then people forget too quickly and it hurts a lot when people whistle at Messi. That is why I would like more to avoid those conflicts to a hobby that has lived glory with you and is capable, for not seeing you like before, to whistle you or whatever, “added the former footballer who was a teammate of Diego Armando Maradona in the azulgrana team between 1982 and 1984. In that period they won the Copa del Rey 1982/1983 and the League Cup in 1983.

Lionel Messi played 17 years at Barcelona and won everything (Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo)

“I would not return to Barcelona instead of him, I would look for other motivations, in other places. Paris, this team, I don’t like for Leo”, he concluded on the subject. It is that after the defeat against Real Madrid (1-3) that left PSG out of the Champions League, the Parisian fans -except for Kylian Mbappé- whistled and booed all his players in the first meeting they had as locals, which was thrashed (3-0) against Bordeaux.

Faced with the hostile climate, the versions began about a possible return of Rosario to Barcelona and rumors even circulated of a contact between the footballers’ father and the Catalan leadership, something that was denied from the star’s environment, from the inadequate closure of the stage of Messi at the club, from which he left in tears on the day of his farewell.

In the continuity of the French championship, due to a feverish picture, last Sunday The flea he did not play in the fall (0-3) against Monaco. There are nine dates left and PSG leads 12 points to the second to its first escort, Olympique de Marseille. Messi has a contract with the capital club until June 30, 2023.

Schuster in the 1983 Copa del Rey final (Efe/File)



Messi on Tuesday night undertook a flight to Argentina and arrived in the country this morningto join the concentration Albiceleste in Ezeiza, with a view to the penultimate date of the Qualifiers, against Venezuela this Friday at La Bombonera. The last game will be next Tuesday against Ecuador in Guayaquil.

The captain of the Argentine team is now focused on the next commitments of the cast he directs Lionel Scalonithat he June 1 will play at Wembley the so-called “Finalissima”which will face Argentina, champion of South America, against Italy, the European champion.

Then will follow the preparation for the World Cup that will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, a tournament in which Leo will seek to achieve his first World Cup at the senior level. He already consecrated himself in the Sub 20 in Holland 2005 and won the Gold medal in the Olympic Games of Beijing 2008.

