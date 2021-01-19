Lewis Hamilton started 2021 without a contract signed with Mercedes (REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay).

Lewis Hamilton he is a champion up and down the car. He is the driver who dominates the current Formula 1 and the most awarded with seven crowns together with Michael sSchumacher. But he also knows how to set an agenda. His hints on the networks are messages looking for an effect. Today he surprised with the profile of his Twitter account from which he took any reference to the Maximum and most strikingly, from Mercedes. The English and the German factory have not yet renewed their contract whose difference between the parties would be around 120,500,000 dollars (100,000,000 euros).

In his biography in the profile of the social network now appears “Diet based (on green foods). Loving animals. Constantly looking for my purpose, adventure, open-mindedness and positivity ”. The British demonstrations are known for extra sports issues such as his fight against racism, caring for the planet, and the thing about the animals is a constant, something that he usually expresses with his dog Roscoe.

Lewis is used to that. Like when he looks at a rival’s car after qualifying, as if to imply that that car has technical superiority. Or when the pressure is removed and transferred to another pilot. Or by stating “I don’t know if I’ll be here next year.” He does it with a purpose. Knows how to handle the lights of the environment.

The concrete thing is that today, legally, there is no link between Hamilton and Mercedes . It must be the first time that the signing of a contract between a world champion driver and his team has taken so long. There is Williams’ background with Nigel Mansell for 1993 and Damon Hill by 1997. The English asked Sir Frank Williams a sum that the team-manager did not agree to assume. El León emigrated to the United States to run in the CART, where he was champion; and Damon wore 1 on Arrows.

That’s how Hamilton’s Twitter bio appeared today.

The Twitter thing is a detail. It will not be decisive in the negotiation. But without activity and without an international focus on motorsport worldwide, just two days after the end of the Dakar, Lewis again managed to attract attention. Managing with Mercedes is like a chess game. All steps are studied. And any action and omission can be considered.

It should be remembered Hamilton asks for a four-year bond with 60,240,000 dollars per season (50,000,000 euros). But, as reported Il Corriere Sport, Mercedes offered him two years, although it respects the required annual amount and offers him the option to renew for another two, although with an amount not yet defined.

However, in the last hours a possible new demand emerged. Another Italian medium, Autosprint, indicated that the British asked as a condition your veto right for your partner after this season. Finnish Valtteri Bottas extended their link until the end of 2021. It would not be the first time something like this has happened. Saving the distances, also in 1992, when Mansell’s departure was confirmed, Alain Prost, who took his place in Williams, put as a condition to sign that the only driver he did not want as a teammate in 1993 was Ayrton Senna. Between 1988 and 1990 both had the strongest duel in history. With sparks in 1991 and some flashes in 1993, but those three years were of high voltage and the Professor did not want to know anything about sharing equipment with the Brazilian again.

Until the end of next month there is time to define the matter. The 2020 novel, which has already secured its chapters in the 2021 season. Although the same International Automobile Federation (FIA) scored Hamilton within the Mercedes team, in March the issue should be resolved since the 12, 13 and 14 pre-season tests will be held in Bahrain. At the moment there is no date for the presentation of the new German monoposto.

A European winter without a contract between Hamilton and Mercedes is unprecedented. For now each one moves their pieces. Today it was the turn of the English, whose change in the Twitter profile will not move the needle, but it is a sign. He puts pressure, such as when he shows his car on the track to outmaneuver an opponent.

