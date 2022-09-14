The unexpected consequence that the invasion of Ukraine has in Japan

A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill between the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF), French Army and US Marines, at the Kirishima exercise area in Ebino, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan in May 2021 (Reuters)

In August, the Minister of foreign affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasagave a performance in a cafe Tokio. Sitting on stage at a keyboard, with the Ukrainian flag emblazoned on the wall behind him, he played and sang “Imagine”, the anthem of peace of John Lennon. The appearance of Hayashi in an act calledpeace flowers” was a small sample of how much the war in Ukraine8,000 km away, has shaken Japan.

The ideas of Lennon have shaped the security policy of Japan from the end of the Second World War. Its constitution, drafted under US tutelage after the unconditional surrender of Japanwaives the “war as a sovereign right of the nation” and declares his confidence in the “justice and faith of the peace-loving peoples of the world”. Though Japan bolstered its armed forces – which it calls the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) – in subsequent decades, pacifism remained a powerful political force.

The Sr. Putin has been a wake-up call for many of the dreamers of Japan. His unprovoked invasion of a neighbor is a reminder that autocratic regimes can be extremely dangerous. The recent saber rattling of China around Taiwan has revealed the possibility that something similar could happen in the part of the world that corresponds to Japan. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow”, has repeated Kishida Fumioprime minister of Japan.

The policy is changing accordingly. Defense has risen on the list of voters’ concerns, and has permeated the news agendas. A survey conducted earlier this year by the Asahi Shimbuna liberal daily, revealed that 64% of the Japanese are in favor of strengthening the defenses of their islandsthe first time the figure has exceeded 60% since the newspaper began conducting polls in 2003. The Yomiuri Shimbunhis conservative rival, found a 72% support for a stronger army; less than 10% thought so in a similar poll in 1988. Other polls show that the majority are now in favor of acquire long range missiles that allow the army to attack targets beyond Japanese territory, which is another break with established norms.

The question, according Tobias Harrisof Center for American Progress, an American think tank, is how this change in mood could lead to changes in policy. Japanese leaders have not come close to declaring anything as dramatic as the “turning point”, o “inflection point“, what Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, announced in February. There will be more clarity later this year. The Japanese government must publish updated versions of its key national security documents, such as the National Security Strategy (ESN) and the National Defense Program Guidelineswhich inform foreign and defense policy for years.

These national security reviews were growing in importance even before the latest invasion of Ukraine by Putin. The NSS It was first written in 2013. Chinaunder the command of Xi Jinpinghas become more assertive and better armed since then. North Korea has advanced in its nuclear program. USA has come to seem less reliable, especially during the presidency of Donald Trump. the war in Ukraine It has raised the tension even more. “Our calculation has changed drastically”, dice Otsuka Takuwho chairs the national security committee of the lower house of Japan. “We have to do faster here”.

That means spending more on defense. Japan it has long capped spending at around 1% of GDP, an informal norm established in 1976 to appease peacemakers at home, and somewhat allay fears among neighbors that rapid economic growth would lead to rearmament. Now him Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), in power, intends to increase spending over the next five years to meet the NATO standard of 2% of GDP. A high-ranking politician PDL fears that the current meager military spending of Japan hagan “unconvincing” any request for western support in case of crisis on Taiwan. At current spending levels, 2% of GDP would give Japan the third largest defense budget in the world, after USA y China. He is currently the ninth.

In public, In person has been circumspect, promising only a “substantial increase” of spending. However, the budget request of the Ministry of Defence for the next fiscal year reflects the new mood: it is expected to exceed 6 trillion yen (42,000 million dollars) if the unspecified items are taken into account, which represents an increase of more than 10% compared to the previous year.

What Japan purchase matters more than what you spend. The aggression of Putin the shopping list has also changed. A former defense official speaks of a change from the “paper tiger deterrent” to “royal deterrence”. Japanese security policymakers are once again taking an interest in the nuts and bolts of the fight. “When we look at Ukraine, we see that we have to be able to maintain our combat capabilities”, says a person with knowledge of the discussions. “We are thinking in more practical terms”. Maintaining supply lines is now a primary concern: ammo reserves, spare parts, fuel depots. Measures to weather an attack, such as reinforced bunkers at air bases and improved logistics, are another goal, especially on islands. Nanseian archipelago stretching 1,100 km across the Pacific, from near the eastern coast of Taiwan to the south of Japan.

Paper or no paper, chronic underinvestment in defense has left Japan with a long list of needs. Managing competing priorities will be a challenge. “It’s like all the homework has piled up after the summer break“, he says Sr. Otsuka. Officials worry about the growing missile arsenal of China; Japan plans to develop its own long-range missiles. Japan it has long lagged behind in new areas of warfare, such as space, cyber and autonomous vehicles, which must compete for funding.

And if before it was Russia as a nuisance, now the planners care that he joins China. This complicates plans to divert resources from areas north of Japan. On a clear day, Kuriles controlled by Russia (what Japan llama Northern Territories) are visible across the water. “Now it is necessary to deal with both extremes [del país]”, dice Kishi Nobuowho was Minister of Defense until August.

Japan you may have a hard time financing your ambitions. Unlike the Germany Fiscally aggressive, the country has accumulated a public debt equivalent to more than 200% of GDP during an era of easy money. Some in the military question the wisdom of splurging on security at a time when the cost of caring for the elderly is rising steadily. Many members of Komeito, the PDI’s anti-war coalition partner, agree. “Every time we increase the SDF budget, the US defense industry raises prices”, complains a legislator of the Komeito. The weakening of the yen makes purchases abroad even more expensive.

Purchases alone will not make Japan much safer. The SDF needs a deeper reform. With a lot of frequency, its army, navy, and air force function as separate branches, instead of being an integrated fighting machine. Population decline and labor shortages make recruitment difficult. the opposition of the little ones limits the places in which the SDF can train and deploy troops. US officials want Japan improve the way you handle sensitive information, so you can more easily share intelligence.

Unfortunately, big ideas are rarer than enthusiasm for big spending. The political changes being discussed now are an acceleration of pre-existing trends, not a new approach. Politicians have yet to turn rising public support for a stronger military into a broader conversation about what that would mean for civilians in Japan. A significant transformation of Japan’s security policy will require more imagination.

© 2022, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

KEEP READING:

Is Russia fleeing Ukraine?

China’s unstable real estate market bailout erodes people’s faith in the state