The unexpected criticism of the outgoing manager of Manchester United to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralph Rangnickoutgoing coach of Manchester Unitedmade an analysis in which he explained why the Red Devils they could not meet the objective of entering the Champions League and had to settle for the Europa League, a quota that was secured in the epilogue, since they fell by the slightest difference against Crystal Palace. In his statements, the German DT charged against a physical lack of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We never got close to that aggressive and proactive football that he wanted to do. It has to do with the physical if you want to play like that. I should have done better and developed this team in a more sustainable way”, began the German strategist at the press conference prior to the United match.

At the time of expanding his concept, he referred to the Lusitanian gunner: “I’m not blaming Cristiano at all, he did very well in the games, but he is not a pressing monster. Even when he was young, he didn’t yell, ‘The other team has the ball, where can we win balls?’”

“The same was true for quite a few other players, so we had to make concessions at one point. We never find the right balance between what we need with the ball and without it”, he continued.

Already in February the Teutonic strategist had criticized the Lusitanian by stating that “he should score more goals, obviously, because we are creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough”.

The testimonies of the German drew attention since CR7 is very valid: at 37 years old he scored 18 goals in the Premier League season, the same amount he scored in 2008/2009. He finished third in the table of top scorers in the English championship behind Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and South Korea’s Son Heung-Min, both with 23 goals.

In addition, there is another point that is the physical and dynamic deployment that Cristiano Ronaldo delivers. Although he no longer faces so much from outside the area, his mobility creates danger in the rival areas and his delivery is complemented by his finishing and aiming in the net. In the 2021/2022 financial year, CR7 played a total of 39 games and scored 24 goals and provided three assists.

In the Premier League that has just ended, of their 38 games, Manchester United won 16, drew 10 and lost 12, the last one this Sunday 0-1 against Crystal Palace, although they secured their place in the Europa League at the last minute, since it depended on the defeat (3-1) of West Ham against Brighton And Hove. A victory for the London team would have relegated United to the Conference League, the third club competition in the Old World.

This scenario, which is not ideal for Manchester United, used to fighting for titles in the Premier League and playing in the Champions League, was accentuated by the consecration of its neighbors, the Manchester Citythat this Sunday they got another title in the local league in a heart-stopping definition against Liverpool.

Unlike the times of Sir Alex Fergusonwho spent 27 years (1986 to 2013) in the position of coach and under his orders the Red Devils they won everything, United had two coaches in the season, first to Ole Gunnar Solskjær (a history of the entity) and then to Ralph Rangnickwhich in 2022/2023 will be replaced by the Dutch Erik Ten Haguewhich comes from successfully directing the Ajax from Amsterdam.

