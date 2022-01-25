The unexpected dart of Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton that ignited the recess of Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton had chivalry on the day of defeat and recognized the title of Max Verstappen. Then he made no statement (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The countdown started for the Formula 1, which in less than a month will have its new cars on the track. There is a lot of expectation for the radical change in the technical regulations and the one who started to warm up the engines, at least from the dialectic point of view, is the world champion, Max Verstappenwho threw a dart at Lewis Hamilton, which remains silent. the dutch of Red Bull sought to goad the English of Mercedes, whose continuity was questioned twice by the owner and shareholder of the German team, Toto Wolff.

“Anything that comes now is just a bonus and I’m going to enjoy it. You need a little luck to fight for seven or eight. You need a dominant car too to do that, so you’re not always that lucky or you’re not in that era. Sometimes it doesn’t happen,” Verstappen said in a brief interview with one of his sponsors. Car Next.

Much was debated over whether Hamilton would have won seven titles if he hadn’t been at the top team, as Mercedes had been since the start of the hybrid era in 2014, when cars started using both an electric and a combustion engine. The Stuttgart house won eight Constructors titles in a row and Lewis captured six crowns: 2014, 2015 and from 2017 to 2020 inclusive. In 2008 he established himself with the McLaren team.

Hamilton led the entire race in Ab u Dhabi and on the last lap Verstappen overtook him (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

“I always wanted to win a title and we’ll see where we go from there. Everything that comes now is an extra, but that doesn’t mean anything. If I lose a race, it will bother me, but maybe a few minutes later I’ll say ‘okay, that’s fine’”, added Max, 24, who this season chose to wear the number 1 on his car, replacing his traditional 33.

As long as he was world champion, he did not rest on his laurels and stated: “I always tell myself: ‘You are not perfect in any area.’ I believe that you can always improve. This is not about massive progress, but detailed and tireless work. It’s about questions like ‘how can I help make a grand prix weekend even better? How can I prepare better? How can I better understand how to optimize the balance of the car? How can I get more out of the tires?’”

On what is coming in the next championship, he analyzed: “The tires are completely different”. In 2022 the tires will be 18 inches against the 13 that were used until last season.

Max Verstappen tested the new 18-inch tires in post-season testing, also in Abu Dhabi last month (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

While he does not intend to repeat everything he did in 2021 in order to retain the crown: “I don’t think it has to be like this every year. I also don’t think you’ll last long in F1 like this. It was an incredible season, with many unforeseen things. Maybe I don’t have to do what I did in 2021.”

As for Hamilton, according to Wolff’s statements, the British driver is still hurt by the definition of the title in Abu Dhabi, after the F1 Race Director, Michael Masi, before the resumption of the race after the oversight of the williams of Nicholas Latifi, ordered stragglers to let Verstappen, who had five cars ahead, pass. As Max had put on soft tires before the last lap, he had better conditions in his car than Hamilton, whom he overtook after the restart. He won the race and won his first title in the Máxima.

Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet, visiting Austria (@maxverstappen1)

Although the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is carrying out an exhaustive analysis of everything that happened in those final instances, it will not change the final result. So the speculation is that Mercedes is putting pressure on the governing body to remove Masi from his post.

The pre-season tests will begin on February 23 and will continue for another two days at the Autodromo de Montmeló in Barcelona. The big circus will then move to the Sakhir International Autodrome in Bahrain, where rehearsals will continue from March 11-13, on the stage where the season will kick off a week later.

As for the presentations of the cars, for now only four squads announced their dates: Aston Martin (10/02), McLaren (11/02), Ferrari (17/02) y Mercedes (18/02), that already anticipated a sketch of his W13 with the guidelines of the technical innovations.

KEEP READING

Djokovic effect: the decision that Formula 1 made with its drivers for the Australian GP

“Many things are very false”: Raikkonen left Formula 1 after 20 years and made explosive confessions