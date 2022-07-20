The unexpected exit clause that Dybala agreed with Roma

Dybala will join Roma training this week (Photo: IG)

Paulo Dybala will be a new footballer of the Roma. As several Italian portals advanced this Monday, the Argentine striker is already in Portugal to join the preseason of the Italian team and in the next few hours his signing will be announced, after what was his departure from the Juventus. Undoubtedly, his arrival at the capital’s team has been a surprise and even more so some details of the negotiations.

It is that after being released from the team of Turin the Jewel was expected to land on teams like Inter o TottenhamHowever, he accepted the offer that came from the team led by Jose Mourinho. Beyond the conviction generated by calls from figures such as Francesco Tottithe striker would have accepted the offer for a special reason.

According to Sky Sport Italia, his link with the Roma It will be for three seasons, until 2025, and with an exit clause of just €20 million. This means that if Dybala gets to shine in his new team, any powerful institution in Europe could take him for a figure that is not priceless for any. At a time when the clubs of the Old Continent put astronomical clauses (generally higher than 100 million euros) to their figures, the case of the former Palermo and Institute is undoubtedly striking.

Dybala with Tiago Pinto, sports director of Roma

The Romatrained by Jose Mourinhofinished sixth in the last Series A and will play the Conference League next season, for which the aspirations are lower than what the Argentine is used to. The good thing for him is that it will not be difficult for him to earn a place in the starting team to add minutes for the Qatar World Cup 2022, which aspires to play with the Albiceleste.

Dybala was photographed in Portugal with the sports director of the Roman club, Tiago Pinto. According to Sky Sport Italy, the Argentine is preparing to undergo his medical visit and sign a three-year contract forr six million euros per season, bonuses included.

KEEP READING:

Julián Álvarez’s first hours at Manchester City: the talk with Guardiola, a viral goal and praise from a teammate

English football will try to ban headers in children under 12: the reasons behind the historic measure

From throwing walls with Messi in Rosario to working in Barcelona’s Inferiors: “Leo was sick, obsessed with winning everything”

Maxi López, one step away from buying Birmingham FC from England