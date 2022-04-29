The unexpected media dispute between Ancelotti and Pochettino over the future of Mbappé: “He cannot tell the whole truth”

Ancelotti’s response on Pochettino and Mbappé

Although in the Real Madrid they only think about securing the title of The league and reverse the series against Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions Leagueat the last press conference of Carlo Ancelotti there was a moment dedicated to the rumors linking the white club with Kylian Mbappé. The Italian DT reacted in a smiling way when asked about the words of Mauricio Pochettino, who assured that there “100% chance” what Mbappe follow in the PSG.

“Sometimes coaches at a press conference can’t tell the whole truth”Shooting Carletto with a huge smile on his face. That was the response of the Italian strategist of 62 yearswho then decided to divert attention elsewhere. “All Madridistas are thinking right now about La Liga and the Champions League. Only in that”he concluded.

The thing is Ancelotti He preferred not to delve into this issue just when his team is close to winning the domestic title. If this Saturday manage to add a single point against Espanyol in it Santiago Bernabeuwill become champion and will come to define the series against City with the local trophy in his possession.

Mauricio Pochettino praised Carlo Ancelotti

The subject of signing Mbappe for him Real Madrid reinstalled after Mauricio Pochettino assured that the probabilities on continuity and that of the star soccer player of the PSG they are very tall. “It is what I can perceive and feel today. In football we can expect many things but that’s what I feel today “plot bag.

In that same press conference, the Argentine DT dedicated some praise to his Italian colleague: “I have a great respect for Carlo (Ancelotti). I think he is a great coach but also a great human being, a great person. And I am glad that people, that people, that human beings like Carlo are doing well in football. I would like to see many more Carlo Ancelotti in football”, he commented.

Mbappewho ends his contract with the Paris Saint Germain At the end of this campaign, it is the main objective of the merengue team for the next transfer market. For several months it has been rumored that he has everything arranged to move to the Santiago Bernabeu but in recent weeks it became known that the Qatari directors of the PSG They will try to hold it.

The French press pointed out that there exorbitant proposals by the owners of the French painting to try to retain Kylian Mbappé, but the player has not given any clear indication about his final decision. According to Leonardosports director of PSGthe French attacker of 23 years follow “in reflection” about his future. Meanwhile, there was already a meeting between his family and representatives of the PSG last week in Qatar.

