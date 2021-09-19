The unfavorable statistic that keeps the Pumas from the Liguilla

Pumas will seek to continue scoring points (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The tournament Pumas It has not painted the way they expected, because in the middle of the tournament they are in the penultimate box of the general classification with six accumulated points, but they still have a slight hope of being able to qualify for the League.

Andrés Lillini, Argentine strategist for the Pumas, knows that they cannot let go of a single point in the second half of the tournament Scream Mexico 2021.

Within the eight days that the capital team has played and adds less than one point per game and, according to the specialized portal Fivethirtyeight, they barely reach 19 percent chance of qualifying to the final stages of the contest. The Pedregal team benefits from the format that the MX League in which it is allowed that the fifth to the twelfth can play a playoff. Currently, for Pumas to access this area, it needs three points.

The auriazul coach mentioned in a press conference that it has not been an easy journey in the tournament so far: “We have nine dates of the local tournament and we have to take them through all the games, yes or yes. We have to win on Saturday. We have no choice but to win in Mazatlán, yes or yes, it is useless to match ”.

Andrés Lillini will seek that his team seeks to be more forceful (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



During the first half of the tournament, the Pumas have had to face Atlas, Monterrey, Querétaro, San Luis, Necaxa, Puebla, Toluca and Guadalajara. For the second half they have to face Mazatlán, Tigers, America, Juarez, Lion, Xolos, Pachuca, Santos and Cruz Azul.

Within the plan of the game plan of the Argentine strategist to obtain the necessary points, the main factor is the forcefulness of the auriazul team, which at the same time has been one of the main factors that have played against him during the first half of the championship .

“In the League you have to improve your forcefulness, your determination in the last meters because that is where the games are won and that is what is costing us, I have tried with different forwards and we cannot find the goal,” he mentioned Lillini.

The cats will have to go with the knife between their teeth and play against all odds in practically all their remaining matches. In accordance with Fivethirtyeight, the university staff has a 15 percent probability against the set of Tigers, against America achieves a 12 percent chance of victory, against Pachuca accumulates 20 percent, against Lion 17 percent and with Blue Cross 28 percent.

The Auriazules need to win the majority of the next nine games to be able to secure their passage to the next round (Photo: Vincent Carchietta / Reuters)

The felines have higher percentages compared to Xolos, with 38 percent and against Juárez with one percent.

In addition, the strategist of the Pumas He mentioned that working with coaching is important so that his players can take the pressure off.

“You try to take the pressure off them, they know that the one who has the most pressure is the coach and that is good because for that I am the coach of a big team, to put up with everything that comes in good and bad way, like you always manage it from that side. So I try to take the pressure off them, honestly, I try to tell them that I am here to support them. Every day we have the help of coaching, which helps them a lot to get out of these situations, it does them very well and has made us grow, but you know that these situations are very complex. In the end we have to get ahead, ”Lillini stressed.

